Kiwi recovers vs weaker greenback while Aussie slips on soft data

On Thursday the New Zealand dollar was higher against the greenback, while the Aussie slipped impacted by weak Australian jobs data.

The previous session's U.S. private sector jobs data continued to pressure the greenback. ADP reported on Thursday that U.S. non-farm private employment rose 185,000 last month, below expectations for an increase of 215,000. Meanwhile investors awaited Friday's report on nonfarm payrolls.



NZD/USD hit 0.6550 during late Asian trade, the session high; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.6544.

The kiwi was higher against the Aussie, with AUD/NZD declining 0.65% to 1.1204.

AUD/USD was last at 0.7332, lower 0.32%.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said earlier that the number of employed people rose by 38,500 in July, beating expectations for an increase of 10,000. The number of employed people climbed by 7,000 in June, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated gain of 7,300.

The report also signaled that Australia's unemployment rate ticked up to 6.3% last month from 6.1% in June, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated rate of 6.0%. Analysts had expected an unemployment rate of 6.0% in July.