The Wall Street Code

A thriller about a genius algorithm builder who dared to stand up against Wall Street. Haim Bodek, aka The Algo Arms Dealer.

After Quants: the Alchemists of Wall Street and Money & Speed: Inside the Black Box, this is the final episode of a trilogy in search of the winners and losers of the tech revolution on Wall Street.

Trading on the financial market is not longer dominated by humans, but by super fast computers and algorithms. The result of this digital revolution on Wall Street is a complex and fragmented financial system that is hard to understand and overseen. A system that we are all connected to. The only people who understand the system a bit, are the people who built it.

Haim Bodek started his own high frequency trading in 2007 and built a from his point of view perfect and fast algorithm. One day it just stopped working. Profits disappeared en he went looking for the cause. He decided to go public with his search to display the rotten system.

Originally broadcasted by VPRO in 2013.



