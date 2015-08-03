Greek financial markets will reopen Monday amid talks with creditors

Monday will mark a resumption of trading on Greek financial markets after a five-week suspension amid continuing negotiations with creditors on austerity measures and reforms required for a third bailout.



Under certain conditions, local traders will be able to buy stocks, bonds, derivatives and warrants, the Finance Ministry said.



International investors won’t be restricted, as long as they were active in the markets before they were closed in June.

The resumption comes as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discusses conditions that will be attached to an 86 billion-euro package to see the country through the next three years.



A deal is needed before a payment comes due on bonds held by the European Central Bank on Aug. 20.

Negotiations with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the European Stability Mechanism, the European Commission and the ECB were held in “a very good climate and will continue,” Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Friday.



“There has been convergence in some areas and less in others.”

The country imposed capital controls June 28 and closed its banks and financial markets after Tsipras left talks with creditors about a bailout in order to hold a referendum. After that, he reversed course and agreed to implement creditor demands in exchange for a rescue package.

About a quarter of Tsipras’s Syriza-party lawmakers defected in July, effectively stripping the premier of his parliamentary majority and forcing him to rely on opposition support. The government remains at loggerheads with lenders over whether additional belt-tightening measures are required before a disbursement from the new ESM-backed program can be made.

Greece is seeking to totally remove the controls by October, or by the end of 2015 at the latest, Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said in an interview with Real News published Sunday.

That will depend on lawmakers approving the new bailout deal, on an increase in liquidity from the ECB and the recapitalization of Greek banks without recourse to a bail in of deposits.

