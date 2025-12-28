Phase Two: Build Your First Trading System (PSTOC)









Goal: To teach you the fundamental building blocks of how price truly moves. By the end of this section, you will understand trends, ranges, pullbacks, breakouts, and reversals — and you will be able to read charts even without indicators. This section gives you the ability to see the market’s logic, not just its signals.

























































Goal: To show you how a complete trading system is built from the ground up. By the end of this section, you will understand every core component — entry logic, confirmation filters, market structure alignment, trend validation, stop-loss and take-profit rules, and the importance of strict rule-based execution. This section prepares you to build systems that are consistent, testable, and repeatable.

























SECTION 6 — Build the Rules & Apply the System Goal: To transform everything you learned into clear, executable trading rules. By the end of this section, you will know how to write your system rules step-by-step, how to test them, how to refine them, and how to follow them with zero hesitation. This section teaches you how to remove emotion from trading and replace it with discipline, structure, and repeatable execution.













































