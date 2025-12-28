Phase One: Foundation Phase (PSTOC)











The goal of this section is to help you define exactly what type of trader you want to become, and to understand which trading styles actually survive long term.

By the end of this section, you will know why trend-following is the most stable and scalable approach—and why combining systematic rules with clean price-action logic creates the safest, most consistent foundation for your entire trading journey.











































































The goal of this section is to remove confusion and close the knowledge gaps that beginners struggle with.

By the end of this section, you will have clear answers to the most important questions about market structure, entries, exits, risk, and professional trading logic — so you avoid the early mistakes that hold most traders back.





















































































The goal of this section is to teach you the only skill that protects your account long-term.

By the end of this section, you will understand risk percentage, stop-loss placement, capital preservation, position sizing, and why the 1% rule is the single non-negotiable principle that separates surviving traders from blown accounts.











































































































