How to Refund Commission for ICMarkets for FREE!

Join My ICMarkets Partner Team — Enjoy Discounted Commissions & Spreads



Hello Traders,

ICMarkets has been around for years and is widely recognized as one of the best brokers in the industry. Many of us already trade with them because of their reliability, transparency, and tight spreads.

Like most brokers, ICMarkets runs a Referral / IB (Introducing Broker) program. Normally, when you sign up through a partner’s link, the partner earns a portion of your trading commission — meaning part of your potential profit goes to them.

I don’t think that’s fair. So, I’ve arranged something different with ICMarkets. Instead of keeping the commission rebate, I pass it directly back to you.

This means you save 25%–40% on commissions, effectively reducing your trading costs and keeping more profit in your account.

We all know how fast commissions can add up over time! 😭





💰 Discount Breakdown

Raw Account:





Standard Account:





🔗 How to Join My ICMarkets Team

If you’re new to ICMarkets:

Sign up directly using my referral link:

👉 https://icmarkets.com/?camp=86332

If you already have an ICMarkets account:



Email ICMarkets support to be added to my team:

📩 partners@icmarkets.com



Example Email (you can copy & paste):

Good afternoon! I would like to join Keyan's ICMarkets IB Team. Partner ID = 86332 Please add me to his team so that I can enjoy the discounted commissions. Thank you!

Once ICMarkets confirms with me, your commission rates will be reduced automatically — no extra charges, no strings attached.

🔒 Why Choose ICMarkets?

ICMarkets is regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), and the FSA (Seychelles), providing a secure and transparent trading environment.

Traders love ICMarkets for its:

Tight spreads & fast execution

Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)

Segregated client funds

Swap-free accounts

Low non-trading fees

Excellent customer support

It’s one of the most trusted and cost-effective brokers out there. Still unsure? Check out their countless 5-star reviews on TrustPilot!

💬 Need Help?

If you have any questions or run into issues, feel free to DM me on MQL5 — I’ll be happy to help.

Disclaimer: Trading forex, CFDs, or other financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any information provided here is for educational or informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. I am not responsible or liable for any trading decisions, losses, or damages that may result from using this information. Traders should conduct their own research and consider seeking advice from a licensed financial professional before trading.

















