Trading Like a "Market Wizard": Why Linda Raschke's Rules Still Work Decades Later

The trading rules of Linda Raschke's "Market Wizard" seem simple, but for several decades they remain one of the most practical.

🟡 Buy the first correction after a new high. Sell the first bounce after a new low. Momentum usually continues before reversing. See the trading idea based on one candle with impulses.

🟡 Strength or weakness in the second half of the day should continue into the next day. The market rarely mimics late movements without showing them again in the morning.

🟡 The best reversals happen in the morning. If you want to catch clean reversals, focus on the early hours.

🟡 The larger the gap, the higher the chance of continuation. Gaps are emotions and positioning — they rarely close immediately.

🟡 Watch the price reaction to the previous day's extremes. These are key levels for testing strength or weakness.

🟡 The high and low of yesterday are important levels — price either bounces off them or breaks through and continues the move.

🟡 The last hour tells the truth. Smart money shows its cards at the end of the day. Consistent strong closes confirm the trend.

🟡 High volume at closing means continuation in the morning. Volume is conviction. It often carries over to the next session.

🟡 The first hour sets the framework for the current day. The bulk of the daily range forms early.

🟡 Four eternal principles of price action:

• Trends more often continue than reverse;

• Momentum precedes price;

• Trends end in a climax;

• Markets alternate between expansion and contraction.

🟡 No one knows the future. A successful trader doesn't predict but reacts to market action.

These rules are decades old, but they still fit markets perfectly. Because markets change, but human behavior doesn’t. Linda Raschke’s rules show how important it is to understand market structure and price behavior. And history proves: those who master this mindset often achieve extraordinary results. Just a few iconic examples:

Larry Williams — turned $10,000 into $1.1 million in one year through strict discipline and seasonal timing.

— turned in one year through strict discipline and seasonal timing. James Simons — built a $25 billion fortune by decoding market patterns mathematically, not predictively.

— built a by decoding market patterns mathematically, not predictively. George Soros — made $1 billion in a single day by recognizing the climax of market sentiment — exactly the kind of structural break Raschke warns to watch for.

— made by recognizing the climax of market sentiment — exactly the kind of structural break Raschke warns to watch for. Takashi Kotehara — grew $13,000 into $153 million by riding trends with patience and precision, never fighting price.

Applying Raschke’s principles manually is time-consuming and subjective — but the core idea remains unchanged: read price, respect structure, act with discipline. That’s where real edge lives.



