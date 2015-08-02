Gold going to 1154, er...1168

If you see my old posts, you'll realize that i have been expecting the gold price to go up at least to 1154. The strategy is to BUY from a LOW and i believe that the previous month's low will be broken only after a high ZZ is formed. A high ZZ is already formed in H4, hence, there is always a possibility of the prices going down after that, but i see it only as a secondary possibility. I still believe that the prices are going up to create a high ZZ in D1 time frame. It could take two weeks for this to happen.

First possibility

Second Possibility