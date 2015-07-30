Aggregation site Daqi.com formally announced its closure

Daqi.com published a notice on official website - they terminated the offering of content services with immediate effect. Daqi.com was originally known as ChinaBBS.com and it is one of the earliest media platforms that focused on the research & practice of social media content aggregation. On July 21, 2010, Daqi.com announced to cancel the forum moderator recommendation service, which meant it terminated cooperation with moderators of communities, and it further led to the loss of support from advertising webmasters.



The company's website makes no mention of how or if it sold its assets and whether the company has plans to re-open under a different guise.