World Oil Prices In Asian Trade .

Oil prices vary in Asian trade on Thursday, with WTI stuck below 50 u.s. dollars a barrel after a rise in U.S. stocks add to global oversupply worries , analysts said . Us Department of energy on Wednesday said commercial crude oil inventories of the country rose 1.5 million barrels in the last week, while supplies are supervised strictly in Cushing , Oklahoma , rose 800,000 barrels.

The report also showed U.S. production remained at a level close to record highs of around 9.6 million barrels per day, bad news for a market already awash with crude oil from the Organization of petroleum exporting countries ( OPEC ). In afternoon trading in Asia, the benchmark us light sweet crude or West Texas Intermediate ( WTI ) for September delivery rose seven cents to 49.26 dollars after on Wednesday closed below 50 dollars a barrel for the first time since April.

Brent crude for September delivery was down eight cents to 56,05 u.s. dollars per barrel.

" U.S. Inventories increased more than expected ... which worsened the oversupply problem , especially when it is the Saudi pumping at record levels of production, " said Bernard Aw , market strategist at IG Markets Singapore . " OPEC is producing 32.1 million barrels a day in June , with the biggest increase coming from Iraq and Saudi Arabia . This is the 2.1 million larger than what the Organization has to say will be maintained , "said Aw in a market commentary .