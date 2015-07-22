Bank of England MPC votes 9-0 to keep rates unchanged

Author: Ryan Littlestone

Highlights of the minutes from the July 2015 Bank of England monetary policy meeting 22 July 2015

Prior vote 9-0 to keep rates unchanged

Decision on rates in July was clear cut

Without Greek crisis, decision becoming more finely balanced

Even without external risks current stance of monetary policy remained appropriate

Differences between members over how much domestic cost pressures on inflation had increased

Sterling strength to bear down on banks inflation forecast and speed of pass-through to CPI uncertain

Events in Greece and China overshadowed the pick up in global economic growth after Q1 slowdown

Bank staff expect quarterly GDP of 0.7% in Q2 & Q3

So no change in vote and the pound dipped to 1.5580 before focusing on the "more finely balanced" comment and running to 1.5647 on the fact that Greece may have played a hand in keeping the hawks on their perch. With that out of the way the spotlight will now be on August