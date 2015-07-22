Bank of England MPC votes 9-0 to keep rates unchanged
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Bank of England MPC votes 9-0 to keep rates unchanged

22 July 2015, 11:42
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
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Author: Ryan Littlestone 

 

Highlights of the minutes from the July 2015 Bank of England monetary policy meeting 22 July 2015

  • Prior vote 9-0 to keep rates unchanged
  • Decision on rates in July was clear cut
  • Without Greek crisis, decision becoming more finely balanced
  • Even without external risks current stance of monetary policy remained appropriate
  • Differences between members over how much domestic cost pressures on inflation had increased
  • Sterling strength to bear down on banks inflation forecast and speed of pass-through to CPI uncertain
  • Events in Greece and China  overshadowed the pick up in global economic growth after Q1 slowdown
  • Bank staff expect quarterly GDP of 0.7% in Q2 & Q3

So no change in vote and the pound dipped to 1.5580 before focusing on the "more finely balanced" comment and running to 1.5647 on the fact that Greece may have played a hand in keeping the hawks on their perch. With that out of the way the spotlight will now be on August

#news, Bank of England