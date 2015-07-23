Cloud & Dedicated Server provider is accepting bitcoin payments

Cloud & Dedicated Server provider NetDepot.com is having Headquarter in Houston, TX and datacenters located in Atlanta, Dallas & New York City area.



President of NetDepot.com Rodney D. Giles told that

"Bitcoin is a revolutionarily, vibrant and growing virtual currency which the company fully embraces. There was nothing that could stop the company from going for Bitcoin payments."

As Bitcoin is making great inroads to various segments as a lot of companies are trying to look for an easy and cost-effective payment solution. The latest move by NetDepot.com is aimed at cashing in on the potential available for Bitcoin - it will not just save cost but also provide convenience for the customers.

