Max Keiser: Who buys what in Greece. And what was the need for a referendum if austerity was accepted anyways? - Video

In this episode, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert again focus on Greece.

They discuss the two-faced Greek government explaining what they had to sacrifice in order to get the desired (or probably not so much) bailout. The hosts point to the Greek assets worth millions of euros which are being sold for thousands of dollars to such investment sharks as Warren Buffet and Lloyd Blankfein, as well as celebrities like Johnny Depp.



The ECB QE driving up the prices of assets everywhere besides Greece, to let bankers and officials get valuable Greek property almost for nothing.





