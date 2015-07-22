Citibank - pause in the heavy EUR selling, another round of GBP strength

EUR:
- This is the third week Citi is celebrating the EUR has been sold aggressively by Citi’s client base:
"Overall, this highlights that the Greek risk is not a predominant driver of positioning, but that rates and policy expectations are. With the ECB highlighting policy will remain unchanged deep into 2016, there may be a pause in the heavy EUR selling."
- By the way, Citi is estimating some pausing in aggressive EUR bearish tendency for now.
GBP:
- Citi is predicting an another round of GBP strength:
"Leveraged accounts were the strong buyers of GBP in the past week, after BOE signaled earlier rate hikes were likely. However, Real Money, which has long been a GBP buyer failed to follow through."