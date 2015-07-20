EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 19.07 - 26.07: bearish breakdown

Daily price is on bearish market condition for ranging between the followings/r levels:

1.0818 key support level located below Ichimoku cloud and far below Senkou Span A line on the bearish area of the chart, and

1.1215 resistance level located above Ichimoku cloud near Senkou Span A line on the bullish area of the chart.



Chinkou Span line is indicating the bearish breakdown to be continuing in the near future (this week or in the next week for example).

D1 price - bearish ranging breakdown:

Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line for bearish condition on D1 timeframe.

Chinkou Span line is indicating the bearish breakdown to be continuing.

'Reversal' Senkou Span A line as the border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located far above the price and near 1.1215 resistance level.



The data of AbsoluteStrength indicator and Trend Strength indicator are estimating the bearish condition to be continuing.

Nearest key support level is 1.0818 (D1).

Nearest resistance level is 1.1215 (D1).

W1 price is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0818 (W1) support level and 1.1448 (W1) resistance level.



MN price is on ranging bearish with 1.0461 support level.



If D1 price will break 1.0818 support level on close D1 bar so the bearish trend to be continuing for the week.

If D1 price will break 1.1215 resistance level so the price will be reversed to the bullish market condition.

If not so the price will be on ranging between 1.0818 and 1.1215 levels.

Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 1.1215 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0818 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bearish



Resistance

Support

1.1215 (D1)

1.0818 (D1)

1.1448 (W1)

1.0818 (W1)

1.2599 (MN1)

1.0461 (MN1)





SUMMARY

TREND

: bearish: bearish breakdown