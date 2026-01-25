Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 26–30, 2026)

1. USD – Durable Goods Orders (MoM) – January 26, 13:30 UTC

The week of January 26–30, 2026, delivers a packed economic calendar brimming with high-stakes data releases and central bank decisions. From inflation prints that could reshape ECB policy to the Fed’s latest stance on interest rates, markets are poised for significant volatility.

Expected: -2.2% | Previous: +6.8%

A sharp swing from strong growth to a notable contraction in durable goods orders could signal weakening business investment and consumer demand. This report often triggers volatility in equities and the US dollar, especially when core orders (excluding transportation) also miss expectations.

2. CAD – Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision & Monetary Policy Report – January 28, 14:45 UTC

Rate Expected: 2.00%

The Bank of Canada stands at a critical policy crossroads amid slowing economic growth and persistent inflation pressures. A surprise decision—whether a hold, cut, or unexpectedly hawkish commentary—could trigger sharp moves in CAD currency pairs (notably USD/CAD) and Canadian government bonds. The accompanying full Monetary Policy Report provides crucial context for the central bank’s economic outlook and future rate path.

3. USD – FOMC Statement & Interest Rate Decision – January 28, 19:00 UTC

Rate Expected: 3.75% (unchanged)

The Federal Reserve’s policy announcement and subsequent press conference will dominate global market sentiment. Even if rates remain unchanged, shifts in forward guidance on inflation, labor market conditions, or the timing of future rate adjustments can drive significant moves across asset classes—including U.S. Treasury yields, equity indices, and major forex pairs. Market participants will closely scrutinize Chair Powell’s tone for any dovish or hawkish pivots.

4. EUR – Eurozone CPI (YoY) – January 30, 08:00 UTC

Expected: 2.8% | Previous: 2.9%

Inflation remains the European Central Bank’s primary focus. A higher-than-expected CPI reading could reinforce the ECB’s cautious stance and delay anticipated rate cuts, potentially strengthening the euro. Conversely, a softer print may accelerate market speculation about earlier monetary easing. Given the release of multiple inflation metrics simultaneously—including HICP and national breakdowns—market sensitivity is elevated.

5. USD – Core PPI (MoM) – January 30, 13:30 UTC

Expected: 0.0% | Previous: -0.6%

As a leading indicator of consumer price trends, the Producer Price Index—particularly the core measure excluding food and energy—is closely monitored by traders and policymakers alike. A rebound into positive territory could reignite concerns about persistent underlying inflation, influencing near-term Federal Reserve expectations and triggering repricing in U.S. bond markets.

Note: These five events carry the highest potential for cross-asset volatility during the week of January 26–30, 2026, due to their direct implications for central bank policy trajectories, inflation dynamics, and overall macroeconomic health. Traders should anticipate heightened market sensitivity, wider bid-ask spreads, and rapid price movements surrounding these releases.

Stay alert: this week blends data-driven volatility with narrative-driven uncertainty—a perfect storm for traders.

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