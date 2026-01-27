Gold (27-Jan-2026) – M30 | Pullback Into Demand, Bullish Continuation Bias





Gold continues to trade within a strong bullish structure after printing new all-time highs. On the M30 timeframe, price has pulled back into a clearly defined demand zone, which previously acted as a base for upside continuation.

The highlighted zone has already shown multiple reactions, confirming the presence of buyers. The recent dip into this area appears corrective rather than impulsive, suggesting that the broader bullish trend remains intact.

Technical Observations:

Overall market structure remains bullish (higher highs, higher lows)

Price is reacting from a prior accumulation / demand zone

No major resistance above recent highs

Momentum favors continuation if support holds

Key Zone:

Demand area around the highlighted region

As long as price holds above this zone, bullish continuation remains the higher-probability scenario

Outlook:

If buyers successfully defend the demand zone, gold may resume its upward move and attempt to break above recent highs, opening the path toward further price discovery.

📈 Chart Reference

📌 Detailed Chart Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades





⚠️ Risk Note:

False breakdowns are common around key zones. Confirmation through price action is essential before committing to directional trades.

📌 Disclaimer:

This analysis is for educational purposes only and reflects my personal view. It is not financial advice.