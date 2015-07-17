USDJPY Technical Analysis At Year-End: 125.85 as a real valid target

Many banks estimated the value of EUR/USD at year-end as 1.04. So, let's start to forecast the value of USD/JPY price at year-end using simple technical analysis tools:



support and resistance lines, and



Simple Moving Averages indicator (which is standard indicator in Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5)



As we see from the charts below (W1 timeframe and MN1 timeframe for USD/JPY) - 125.85 is the key resistance level for this pair for both timeframes. On W1 timeframe - the price is located above 100 SMA and above 200 SMA for primary bullish market condition trying to break the triangle pattern from below to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.

MN1 timeframe: the price is on primary bullish for trying to break 125.85 resistance level.

So, we can prove that 125.85 is the real valid target for this pair at year-end.