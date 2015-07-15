Tsipras efforts get rid of Bailout Pitch with the count steps already questionable.

The Prime Minister of

Greece

,

Alexis

Tsipras

begins with a

field for

the

bailout

has sparked

a revolt in

his own party

and struggled to

get

off the ground

as

international

officials

asking

new questions

about the

finances of the State

.

Tsipras goes on national television to argue for a deal that he only agreed to with "knife in my neck ," the European officials are at a loss about how to put together a quick bridging loans that will keep Greece from defaulting on the European Central Bank and citizens themselves next week.

One person familiar with the matter said that Greece finance seems to get worse with every meeting, and the Government now is reluctant to help out with even short-term funds .

"The Government of Greece has not received program funding the bridge but as some tried to block this," Tsipras said in an interview with the ERT TV before the parliamentary vote on the deal on Wednesday. " My priority is to ensure that the choice I made the other day, with a knife at my neck , finished."

Greece 's situation worsened as capital controls ravage an economy already in the midst of a recession double- dip. The step has been demanding a " heavy toll " and has led to a dramatic deterioration in Greece 's ability to repay the debt in two weeks, a new analysis by the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.