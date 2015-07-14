Bober Real EA 1.9 - testing on a real tick story EURUSD!
Statistics

Bober Real EA 1.9 - testing on a real tick story EURUSD!

14 July 2015, 23:55
Aleh Sasonka
Aleh Sasonka
0
1 196

Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,M15 (25.05.2015-26.06.2015):

  • Initial deposit = 1000.00
  • Spread = 5
  • Total net profit = 20422.42
  • Profit factor = 1.50
  • Maximal drawdown = 41.96%
  • Total trades = 115

 Graph:

EURUSD.f, M15: Bober Real EA 1.9 - Testing on a real tick story - Graph (25.05.2015-26.06.20150)

 Report:EURUSD.f, M15: Bober Real EA 1.9 - Testing on a real tick story - Report (25.05.2015-26.06.20150) 

 Expert properties:

Bober Real EA properties

 next...

Testing the generated history of ticks - EURUSD,M15 (25.05.2015-26.06.2015):

  • Initial deposit = 1000.00
  • Spread = 5
  • Total net profit = 28140.67
  • Profit factor = 1.51
  • Maximal drawdown = 51.62%
  • Total trades = 115

  Graph:EURUSD.f, M15: Bober Real EA 1.9 - Testing the generated history of ticks - Graph (25.05.2015-26.06.20150) 

  Report:EURUSD.f, M15: Bober Real EA 1.9 - Testing the generated history of ticks - Report (25.05.2015-26.06.20150) 

 The expert was optimized on four variables.

 Download FREE DEMO and test myself!

see more 

 

#EA, MT4, Testing, real, tick story, Bober Real EA