Partnership has been announced by Bitnet and Limonetik

Two companies have agreed for strategic partnership to allow merchants to accept Bitcoin on the Limonetik payment platform. The partnership will allow merchants accept payment from anyone anywhere in the world at low cost and with no chargeback risk. Additionally, as the partnership will enable Limonetik to add Bitcoin to its already impressive portfolio of payment types, customers of Limonetik which range from ecommerce merchants to marketplaces to PSPs will benefit a lot.



Christophe Bourbier (CEO and co-founder at Limonetik) says that his company recognized the growing interest in digital currencies from its customer base and excited to partner with Bitnet to add Bitcoin to the service offering. He also admitted that they selected Bitnet as a partner due to the ease-of-integration and scalability of their platform