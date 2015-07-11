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Greece Submitted A Package Of Proposals For A New Reformation
The Government of Greece is sending the package of proposals for new economic reforms to lenders the eurozone Thursday (9/7) in an attempt to memberhasilkan the help of longer funds to avoid bankruptcy, and lobbies for an endorsement from the country's Parliament Friday (10/7) to take steps as soon as possible. In the latest proposal that, Greece requested the 53.5 billion euros ($ 59 billion) to help cover his debts until 2018, considering the primary surplus target and "relearn" the country's long-term debt.
The Government of Greece said it would use the loan from the European Stability Mechanism to cover the repayment of debts between 2015 and 2018, especially to the IMF and the ECB, and then only will be owed to financial institutions of the European Union.
Greece's proposal that includes also the demands of creditors since long for raising sales tax and reduction of the public budget and the pension. Greece also proposed a restructuring of the loan package and measures growth reached 35 billion euros.
Eventually Athens was surrendered to demands to phase out tax breaks for the Islands-for-tourism industry and raise taxes on shipping companies.
The Chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers confirm receipt of documents that Greece's proposal, but said it would not comment until the proposals were assessed by experts from the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
U.S. stock futures rose 1% in early trading in Asia following the recent developments of Greece.
The members of the Parliament of Greece requested Friday to give the Government authority to the left to negotiate the list of "preliminary steps" to be taken before the new relief fund channeled, pennting steps to reassure leaders skeptical of the seriousness of purpose.
PM Alexis Tsipras with his Cabinet for one day to make a draft package of measures that will save that last Greece from the euro zone's dependence.
Parliamentary approval is required
The next Parliament's approval would be needed for the legislation if the eurozone leaders agreed at a summit meeting this week (12/7) that the proposal that became the basis for starting negotiations on a three-year loan and disbursed some funds and rescue to sustain the life of Greece.
In a siyarat about the possibility of burying the difficulties ahead, Chairman of the junior Coalition ally Tsipras-who threatened to withdraw from the Government if the abolition of taxes on the Islands — not affix his signature in the reform proposals.
Likewise with energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who led the leftist stronghold deep in the ruling party Syriza.
The last bid that also included a reduction in the defense budget, the schedule emphatically about the privatization of State assets such as the pelabuha Piraeus and regional airports, raising value added tax for the hotel and restaurant and trimming enhancements upon payment for the poorer retirees.
Greece banks were already closed since June 29, when the existence of capital controls and the withdrawal of the money that was rationed after the failure of the bailout negotiations before.
Greece experienced defaults (fails to make a payment) owed to the IMF that was due the next day, and now faces kegawatan for redemption of bonds per 20 July reached 3,49 billion euros to the ECB, which will not be doing without getting help.
Greece is already receiving bailout help fund twice (bailouts) worth 240 billion euros of eurozone and IMF since 2010, however, the economy continues to slump to quater more, the unemployment rate of 25% and one out of every two of her youth do not get the job.
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