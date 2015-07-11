Greece Submitted A Package Of Proposals For A New Reformation

The Government of Greece is sending the package of proposals for new economic reforms to lenders the eurozone Thursday (9/ 7) in an attempt to memberhasilkan the help of longer funds to avoid bankruptcy , and lobbies for an endorsement from the country's Parliament Friday ( 10/7 ) to take steps as soon as possible . In the latest proposal that, Greece requested the 53.5 billion euros ($ 59 billion ) to help cover his debts until 2018 , considering the primary surplus target and " relearn " the country's long-term debt .

The Government of Greece said it would use the loan from the European Stability Mechanism to cover the repayment of debts between 2015 and 2018 , especially to the IMF and the ECB , and then only will be owed to financial institutions of the European Union .

Greece 's proposal that includes also the demands of creditors since long for raising sales tax and reduction of the public budget and the pension. Greece also proposed a restructuring of the loan package and measures growth reached 35 billion euros.

Eventually Athens was surrendered to demands to phase out tax breaks for the Islands - for - tourism industry and raise taxes on shipping companies .

The Chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers confirm receipt of documents that Greece 's proposal , but said it would not comment until the proposals were assessed by experts from the European Commission , the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

U.S. stock futures rose 1% in early trading in Asia following the recent developments of Greece .

The members of the Parliament of Greece requested Friday to give the Government authority to the left to negotiate the list of " preliminary steps " to be taken before the new relief fund channeled , pennting steps to reassure leaders skeptical of the seriousness of purpose .

PM Alexis Tsipras with his Cabinet for one day to make a draft package of measures that will save that last Greece from the euro zone 's dependence .

Parliamentary approval is required

The next Parliament 's approval would be needed for the legislation if the eurozone leaders agreed at a summit meeting this week (12/ 7) that the proposal that became the basis for starting negotiations on a three-year loan and disbursed some funds and rescue to sustain the life of Greece .

In a siyarat about the possibility of burying the difficulties ahead , Chairman of the junior Coalition ally Tsipras - who threatened to withdraw from the Government if the abolition of taxes on the Islands — not affix his signature in the reform proposals .

Likewise with energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis , who led the leftist stronghold deep in the ruling party Syriza .

The last bid that also included a reduction in the defense budget , the schedule emphatically about the privatization of State assets such as the pelabuha Piraeus and regional airports , raising value added tax for the hotel and restaurant and trimming enhancements upon payment for the poorer retirees .

Greece banks were already closed since June 29 , when the existence of capital controls and the withdrawal of the money that was rationed after the failure of the bailout negotiations before.

Greece experienced defaults ( fails to make a payment ) owed to the IMF that was due the next day , and now faces kegawatan for redemption of bonds per 20 July reached 3,49 billion euros to the ECB , which will not be doing without getting help.