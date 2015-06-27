Greece To Trigger A Stock Market Anjloknya & Euro

Twas Eroni create country Greece currently is trying to improve its economy , but on the other hand remains a place of alleged guilty of his part in other economy slumped , Greece should remain in the circle of the Euro ?

Plummeting global stock market and the value of the euro currency slumped at the end of this week. Market participants seem to be concerned with the development of the case of Greece .

European countries will conduct meetings discussing whether Greece will default over its debts or not. Thus offered from Reuters, Wednesday (27/ 6/ 2015 ).

Greece rejected the extension of the bailouts of last Friday , the day before the euro zone finance ministers would meet to decide the fate of the country.

The country needs new funds to avoid default on debt totaling USD1,8 billion in IMF are due June 30. If Greece defaults, then the country must be willing to leave the euro.

"If this issue can be resolved, then we will see the market welcomed her . But if not, then everything will become very cluttered on June 30 , "said the head of the Tower Bridge Investment Advisers James Meyer.

At the end of this week, the Dow Jones index down 56,66 poina tau 0.32 percent to 17.947 , while S&P just down 0.7 percent or 0.03 percent to 1,853 , and the NAsdaq down 31,69 points or 0,62 percent to 5.080 .51 .