The Billionaire Owner Of The HTC Is Also Losing USD410 Million

JAKARTA -- China's economic slowdown hit the Taiwan billionaire wealth .

The billionaires in the country recorded a decline in the value of wealth.

For example the family of Wei. The Wei brothers is the third richest man in Taiwan . Their wealth decline to USD1,1 billion.

Instant noodle products and beverage company Tingyi , their production , sales decreased due to slowing demand . The sale of the white garment coming down in 2014 , the first time since 1998.

Not just the billionaires engaged in food and beverage sector , those who move in the technology sector . The case reported by Forbes , from Saturday ( 27/ 6/ 2015 ).

Married couples Cher Wang and Wenchi Chen , which ranks the richest 37 experienced a decline in wealth , to USD410 million.

Those are the mobile phone manufacturer HTC . The product of their smartphone fails in competition for customers in a very competitive market .