The Billionaire Owner Of The HTC Is Also Losing USD410 Million

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JAKARTA--China's economic slowdown hit the Taiwan billionaire wealth.
The billionaires in the country recorded a decline in the value of wealth.
For example the family of Wei. The Wei brothers is the third richest man in Taiwan. Their wealth decline to USD1,1 billion.
Instant noodle products and beverage company Tingyi, their production, sales decreased due to slowing demand. The sale of the white garment coming down in 2014, the first time since 1998.
Not just the billionaires engaged in food and beverage sector, those who move in the technology sector. The case reported by Forbes, from Saturday (27/6/2015).
Married couples Cher Wang and Wenchi Chen, which ranks the richest 37 experienced a decline in wealth, to USD410 million.
Those are the mobile phone manufacturer HTC. The product of their smartphone fails in competition for customers in a very competitive market.
At the meeting of shareholders in June of this, Wang, who took back the reins as CEO in March, apologized for the resulting product has been disappointing.