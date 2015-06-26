Weekly digest June 22-26: From EURUSD parity forecasts to last hopes for Greek deal

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
This week's main: Greece's crucial weekend as covered by the world media
- Guardian: Greece crisis: Hopes for deal as differences narrow – live
- Bloomberg: Greece’s Creditors Offer €15.5 Billion Package to End Standoff
- New York Times: Is Greece Lehman Brothers, or Is It RadioShack?
- Bloomberg: Why It Won’t Be a Default If Greece Misses IMF Payment
- Bloomberg: Here’s How Greece Can Fix Itself
- Reuters: Merkel, Hollande dangle financing before Greece's Tsipras
- MQL5 Blogs: Creditors' Greek proposal leaked - FT
- MQL5 Blogs: If Greece defaults, who will be at a loss? (besides Greece herself)
- MarketWatch: Greece will survive, but will the euro or the EU?
- MQL5 Blogs: Europe's investment potential could explode after Greek drama is over - Goldman
This week's coverage: events, policy, investing, economic indicators
- Forbes: The SCOTUS Ruling In Favor Of ACA Is A Big Win For Health Innovators
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed official: 'Something different' about bond market, yet hard to say what
- MQL5 Blogs: Bloomberg: Big money manager gets ready for big bond-market selloff. And it's not alone
- Reuters: China's Premier Li says economy improving: state TV
- Bloomberg: Look Beyond Greece and UK Bonds Show Investors Wary of Hawks
- MQL5 Blogs: Icahn to CNBC: Market extremely overheated. Analysts' data suggests the same
- BBC News: France confirms 0.6% GDP growth
- BBC News: US economy shrank at annual pace of 0.2% in first quarter
- CNBC: How to solve a problem like capitalism
- MQL5 Blogs: Another U.S. ally to join China-led AIIB
- MQL5 Blogs: Brexit referendum: Healthier EU growth may challenge euroskeptics
- Deustche Welle: Finding long-term solutions for resource conflicts
Currency and commodity market news
- MQL5 Blogs: FX infrastructure providers brace for possible Greek spasm
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound v Euro: More Exchange Rate Gains Possible Suggest 2016 Forecasts
- MQL5 Blogs: BNP Paribas Forecast - 'fade EUR/USD rally on any Greek resolution'
- Bloomberg: Never Mind Greece: ECB Policy Is Driving Euro Toward Parity
- MQL5 Blogs: Barclays analysts: Brace for another leg of appreciation in dollar, go for short EURUSD
- CNBC: Why gold is sighing in relief
- Kitco News: Chinese Gold Standard Would Be "Game Changer" - Bloomberg Intelligence
- MQL5 Blogs: Incrementum AG: Gold to climb to $2,300 by June 2018
Stock market news
- New York Times: China’s Stock Market Plunges
- Bloomberg: Chinese Stock Plunge Leaves State Media Speechless
- CNBC: Why Chinese stocks could slide 50 percent
- MarketWatch: Nike is driving force as Dow industrials defy stock-market stasis
- MarketWatch: Jim Rogers is buying what everyone else is selling
- CNNMoney: Small cap stocks are big winners in 2015, but...
- Forbes: 6 Stocks Hot-Handed Billionaire Investors Are Buying
- MarketWatch: How second half of 2015 will turn out for stocks
- MarketWatch: Before you turn off Netflix like Icahn, tune into this
Company news
- Bloomberg: What’s Gone Wrong for Germany Inc.? In the doldrums, from Deutsche Bank to Siemens
- Guardian: Should Network Rail be split up?
- BBC News: Network Rail 'too big', says Sir Richard Branson
- BBC News: France cracks down on Uber service after protests
- CNNMoney: Self-driving cars from rivals Google, Delphi in close call
- BBC News: China brokerage Guotai Junan Securities soar after IPO
- New York Times: Takata Chief Apologizes for Airbag Problems
- Guardian: Britain's big six energy firms face moment of truth
- MarketWatch: What’s powering Tesla to record highs
- CNBC: Singapore greets Apple Watch with a shrug
- Forbes: Apple Music Is More Than Just A Spotify Killer, It Could End Music Labels Too
- Deutsche Welle: German software giant boosts Palestinian IT sector