Weekly digest June 22-26: From EURUSD parity forecasts to last hopes for Greek deal
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest June 22-26: From EURUSD parity forecasts to last hopes for Greek deal

26 June 2015, 16:31
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

This week's main: Greece's crucial weekend as covered by the world media

This week's coverage: events, policy, investing, economic indicators

Currency and commodity market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

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