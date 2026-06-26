Rank #24: Smart Gold Hunter Moves Ahead of Quantum Queen Shortly After Launch

Hello traders,

I’m happy to share a new milestone for Smart Gold Hunter.

Smart Gold Hunter has recently appeared on the first page of top-selling MT5 Expert Advisors on the MQL5 Market, together with some of the most recognized Gold EAs.

One of these well-known products is Quantum Queen, a top-selling Gold EA on the MQL5 Market. Quantum Queen is not only a popular product, but also has a public signal performance that many traders follow.

Shortly after launching the Smart Gold Hunter Ultima live signal on SignalStart, it reached Global Rank #24 and moved ahead of the Quantum Queen signal in the ranking.

For me, this is an important result because Smart Gold Hunter was not designed as a grid or martingale system. It uses a cleaner and more controlled trading approach.

Respect To Quantum Queen

Quantum Queen is clearly one of the most recognized Gold EAs on the MQL5 Market.

It has attracted many traders, has strong visibility, and has produced impressive results. That is why I believe it is a meaningful benchmark in the Gold EA category.

However, as far as I understand, Quantum Queen uses a grid-based approach. Grid systems can perform very strongly in many market conditions, but they also carry a different type of risk, especially on Gold.

So this comparison is not about attacking another EA or developer.

It is about showing that a cleaner, non-grid, non-martingale Gold strategy can also reach strong rankings and compete with some of the biggest names in the market.

Why This Result Is Interesting

Many Gold EAs reach high visibility with aggressive recovery methods.

Some systems may use:

Grid trading

Martingale logic

Dangerous averaging

Recovery positions

Large floating drawdown

These methods can look very strong while market conditions are friendly, but they can become dangerous when Gold moves aggressively.

Smart Gold Hunter follows a different approach:

No Grid

No Martingale

No dangerous averaging

Strict Stop Loss on every trade

Controlled Gold scalping logic

Prop-firm friendly trading style

This is why reaching a strong ranking with a clean strategy is meaningful.

Smart Gold Hunter Ultima Performance

Current Smart Gold Hunter Ultima performance:

Global Rank #24

+69.10% total gain

Only 4.88% maximum drawdown

129 trades

Clean Gold trading strategy

The signal is currently running two different Smart Gold Hunter profiles in one account:

0.02 lot — Scalper profile

0.01 lot — Prop Scalper profile

This shows that a disciplined Gold EA does not need grid or martingale logic to compete with larger and more aggressive systems.

Smart Gold Hunter on MQL5

You can check the Smart Gold Hunter product page here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

You can also check the main Smart Gold Hunter live signal here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

Smart Gold Hunter is designed for traders who prefer a cleaner Gold EA with controlled risk instead of dangerous recovery systems.

Final Thought

This result does not mean any EA is perfect.

No Expert Advisor can win every trade or every month.

And of course, Quantum Queen and other strong Gold EAs deserve respect for their performance, popularity, and visibility.

But for Smart Gold Hunter, reaching this position shortly after launch while avoiding grid, martingale, and dangerous averaging is an important milestone.

For me, the message is simple:

A clean Gold strategy can also compete.

Thank you to everyone who has supported Smart Gold Hunter.



