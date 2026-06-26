Installation & Configuration Guide







This guide will walk you through the complete installation and recommended configuration of AXIOM GOLD.

Each step below explains the settings that should be verified or configured before using the Expert Advisor on a live account.

Only the settings specifically mentioned in this guide should be modified.

All other parameters have already been optimized during the development and testing process and should remain at their default values.

Changing settings that are not covered in this guide may significantly alter the behavior of the system, its risk exposure, and its trading logic. As a result, your performance may no longer reflect our published backtests, live signals, or recommended configurations.

For the best possible experience, simply follow each step in order and leave all other settings unchanged unless you fully understand their purpose.

Let's begin.







Before You Begin

We strongly recommend reading the Welcome Guide & 11 AXIOM GOLD Rules before configuring the EA.

It explains how AXIOM GOLD is designed to be used and helps prevent the most common setup mistakes.

→ Read the Welcome Guide & 11 AXIOM GOLD Rules





Step 1 — Open the Correct Chart

Open a XAU/USD chart in MetaTrader 5.

Then change the timeframe to H1 (1 Hour).

AXIOM GOLD has been specifically developed and tested for the XAU/USD H1 timeframe.

Using another symbol or timeframe is not supported and may lead to completely different trading behavior.

Once the chart is ready, drag AXIOM GOLD onto the chart to begin the configuration process.





Step 2 — Open the Expert List

Before attaching AXIOM GOLD to the chart, make sure the Expert List panel is visible.

Right-click anywhere on the chart, then select Expert List from the context menu.

The Expert List allows you to monitor the Expert Advisors currently attached to the chart and quickly access their properties if needed.

Once the Expert List is open, proceed to the next step.











Step 3 — Open the Expert Advisor Properties

In the Expert List window, select AXIOM GOLD, then click the Properties button.

This will open the Expert Advisor settings window, where you can configure the system before live trading.









Step 4 — Configure LUMEN AI Assistant

The first section of the settings is dedicated to LUMEN AI Assistant, AXIOM GOLD's intelligent companion designed to provide reports, notifications, health checks, and personalized assistance.

Before continuing, please verify the following settings in order:

1. Enable the LUMEN Panel

Make sure Show LUMEN Panel is set to True.

This enables the on-chart LUMEN dashboard and all related assistant features.

2. Select Your Preferred Language

For Panel & AI Language, you can either:

Leave the setting on AUTO (recommended), allowing LUMEN to automatically detect your MetaTrader 5 language.

Or manually select your preferred language from the list.

3. Enter Your Contact Information

Finally, enter at least one of the following:

Your Email Address

Your Telegram Username (@username)

Providing this information is an important part of the official AXIOM GOLD setup.

It allows LUMEN to send reports and notifications, and enables our support team to assist you quickly if you ever need help with your installation or configuration.

For the best experience, we recommend providing both your email address and your Telegram username.















Step 5 — Choose Your Risk Profile

The Trade Frequency setting determines how aggressively AXIOM GOLD will trade.

By default, the EA is configured to AUTO (based on balance and risk).

In AUTO mode, AXIOM GOLD automatically selects the most appropriate trading profile according to your account balance and the selected risk level. For most users, this is the recommended option.

If you prefer, you can manually choose one of the predefined risk profiles:

Extreme Conservative – Lowest exposure and maximum capital preservation.

Conservative – Lower risk with smoother trading activity.

Moderate – Balanced risk for most traders.

Intense – Higher exposure with increased profit potential.

Extreme (High Risk!) – Maximum market exposure. Recommended only for experienced traders who fully understand the associated risks.

Choose a profile that matches your personal risk tolerance, not your return expectations.

Higher-risk profiles may generate higher returns, but they can also experience significantly larger drawdowns and increased volatility.

You are solely responsible for selecting the risk profile that best suits your financial situation and trading objectives.

For a detailed explanation of each profile and how the AUTO mode works, please refer to the following guide:

→ Read the Complete Risk Profile Guide











Step 6 — Profit Acceleration Mode (PAM)

The final section allows you to enable Profit Acceleration Mode (PAM).

PAM is an optional feature designed exclusively for personal trading accounts.

Its objective is to distinguish your initial capital from the profits generated by AXIOM GOLD.

Instead of increasing risk on your entire account balance, PAM is designed to progressively use accumulated profits while helping preserve your original capital.

To enable this feature, simply set:

Enable Profit Acceleration Mode = True

When enabled, we recommend leaving all other PAM settings at their default values unless you fully understand their purpose.

PAM is an advanced feature developed to support long-term account growth while maintaining disciplined risk management.



→ Read the Complete Risk Profile Guide













Final Recommendations

Congratulations! Your initial AXIOM GOLD configuration is now complete.

Before trading on a live account, we strongly recommend reading our Welcome Guide and the 11 AXIOM GOLD Rules if you haven't already.

This is the most important document in the entire documentation.

It explains the philosophy behind AXIOM GOLD, how the system is designed to be used, and the best practices that help prevent the most common configuration mistakes and unrealistic expectations.

Most questions we receive from new users are answered in this guide.

Taking a few minutes to read it now can save you hours of troubleshooting later and help you get the most out of AXIOM GOLD from day one.

→ Read the Welcome Guide & The 11 AXIOM GOLD Rules



