BNP Paribas Forecast - 'fade EUR/USD rally on any Greek resolution'

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.23 20:34

Barclays - Trading Setups For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD and AUD/USD (based on efxnews article)

EUR/USD: A succession of “doji” topping candles adds to our bearish conviction. We are looking for a move lower towards the 1.1050 area after reaching our initial downside targets near 1.1150. Beyond there we look for a move towards 1.0815 and then the 1.0460 year-to-date lows. The 1.1470 highs provide selling interest.

USD/JPY: Monday’s engulfing candle endorses our bullish view. We are looking for a move higher towards initial targets near 124.45 and then 125.85. Further out we are targeting the 132.20 area.

GBP/USD: We have turned neutral in the short term. Monday’s low close confirms the prior topping candle and signals a move lower in range as investors lock in profits from the June rally. Risk is seen towards 1.5640, possibly 1.5550, before a base can form. Overall we are bullish towards 1.6000 and then targets near 1.6200.

AUD/USD: We are bearish against the 0.7850 recent highs and look for a move lower towards targets near 0.7600 and then the 0.7530 year-to-date lows. Further out, we are targeting the 0.7100 area.





