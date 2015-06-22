BNP Paribas Forecast - 'fade EUR/USD rally on any Greek resolution'

"Despite a dovish market reaction to this week’s FOMC statement, the Fed’s message remains focused on data dependency, and our economists continue to believe that conditions will be met for policy tightening to start in September. Accordingly, markets should remain focused on upcoming US economic releases."
"The coming days may be the final opportunity for some sort of Greek deal to be agreed ahead of the end-June deadline. Reading EUR moves around Greek headlines remains complicated by the EUR’s funding currency status. Our preference is still to fade any rallies on a Greek ‘resolution’ as we believe it would ultimately lead to investors regaining appetite for shorting the EUR against pro-risk currencies."