The End of an Era – Why I'm Leaving the MQL5 Marketplace

Recently, I was informed that I am no longer allowed to sell products on the MQL5 Marketplace.

What disappointed me was not only the decision itself, but the way it was communicated.

I repeatedly asked straightforward questions:

Why was my seller account restricted?

Was this an administrative decision?

Which MQL5 rule or policy was applied?

Is there an appeal or review process?

Instead of receiving clear answers, I received responses such as:

"You don't want it - ok. We don't need this attitude too."

"Good luck selling your products somewhere else."

When I later requested clarification again, the only response I received was:

"Unfortunately, you are not allowed to sell products anymore here."

No explanation of the reason. No reference to any rule or policy. No information about an appeal process.

As a developer, I believe every seller deserves transparency and professional communication, especially when a decision affects years of work and the customers they support.

I accept that MQL5 has the right to decide who can participate in its Marketplace. However, I also believe that decisions of this importance should be accompanied by clear explanations so that sellers understand the basis for them.

Rather than continue arguing, I have decided to move forward.

This experience has taught me an important lesson:

Never build your entire business on a platform you do not control.

From today, my focus is on building MPC Labs independently—where I can communicate directly with customers, continue developing innovative trading software, and provide the support my community deserves.

To everyone who has supported me over the years, thank you. This is not the end of MPC Labs. It is the beginning of a new chapter.

— Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi

MPC Labs Forex

After years of developing Expert Advisors, supporting customers, releasing updates, and building my reputation on MQL5, my journey as a Marketplace seller has come to an unexpected end.