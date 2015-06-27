Credit Agricole: What Greece means for major currencies? The negotiations resume on Saturday

'Our expectation is still for a successful outcome from the talks. If this is confirmed over the weekend, we suspect that USD could emerge as the biggest beneficiary and expect it to extend its gains against a broad range of G10 currencies. While a relief bounce in EUR cannot be excluded, we doubt that it will be sustained and expect renewed weakness especially against risk-correlated currencies and USD.'
'If Greece and its creditors fail to reach an agreement this could weigh on risk sentiment as default fears soar at the start of the new week. EUR could weaken especially against liquid G10 currencies like JPY and USD.'
'At the same time, in the case of EURCHF, the threat of potential SNB intervention as well as capital controls could discourage aggressive selling. We therefore still see upside risks for USD/CHF from here.'