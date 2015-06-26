UBS for EUR/USD: Sell Into 1.1260

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.27 20:16

Crédit Agricole for US Week Ahead: NFP, ISM, Factory Orders, Cons Conf, Housing (based on efxnews article)

We look for continued growth in May pending home sales, albeit at a slower pace of 0.6%. Pending sales of existing homes likely maintained its upward trajectory in May, albeit at a slower pace of 0.6%. As of April, pending sales, or signed contracts that have not closed, are up almost 10% so far this year. That pace is likely not sustainable although we do not expect a sharp retracement yet. Mortgage applications for purchase stabilized in May following sharp jumps in the prior two months, suggesting a slower pace of pending sales growth in May. Our projection for continued sales growth points to another rise in existing home sales (closings) in June.

June consumer confidence likely edged higher to 98.0 from 95.4. The Conference Board consumer confidence index is expected to edge higher in June to 98.0 from 95.4. In the past four months the index has retreated from its post-recession high of 103.8 in January, hitting a low of 94.3 in April. Yet the slightly higher May index of 95.4 still stands close to pre-crisis averages. In line with our view that the unemployment rate will continue to fall this year with a steady pace of job growth, we expect confidence to revert back on its upward course. A recovery in consumer spirits has already been captured by the University of Michigan survey, which rose over 5 points in June. One risk to our scenario is sluggish wage gains, but so far we are seeing signs of a pickup in the near term.

Construction spending likely slowed to a 0.4% increase in May following a 2.2% pop in April. May construction spending likely softened to a 0.4% rise after a 2.2% jump in April. The strength in the prior month reflected robust growth across private residential and non-residential as well as public construction. In May we expect residential spending (excluding improvements) to posted a softer increase given the reversal in housing starts. Private non-residential spending, which saw strong growth in March and April, likely moderated. Despite slower expected growth in May, our estimates are consistent with stronger residential investment and an improvement in structures spending in Q2.

The ISM manufacturing PMI likely saw modest improvement in June, rising to 53.0 from 52.8. We look for a modest increase in the June ISM Manufacturing PMI of 0.2 percentage points to 53.0. The index bounced back smartly in May after running at a low of 51.5 for two straight months. Regional Fed surveys suggest only a small improvement this month. The June Philly Fed index, after adjustment to ISM weighting, firmed almost 2 points to a 6-month high, while the adjusted Empire State index slipped a touch but remained above its March/April lows. Our June projection of 53.0 would put the ISM index slightly above its Q1 average, indicating a small recovery in manufacturing activity in the second quarter.

June vehicle sales likely slowed roughly 2% to a 17.4 million unit rate after hitting 17.7 million units in May. We expect a modest slowing in June vehicle sales to a 17.4 million unit rate. Sales surged over 7% last month to 17.7 million units, so the June projection reflects a slight retracement. With gasoline prices on average remaining cheap compared to last June, the surge in popularity for utility and truck models is expected to hold. While the reversal suggests a more modest gain in June retail sales, it remains consistent with an acceleration in Q2 consumer spending to at least a 2.8% pace, up from 2.1% in the first quarter.

We expect a 230K gain in June nonfarm payrolls with the unemployment rate falling back to 5.4%. We believe the labor market as a whole remained on a robust path of recovery in June. June nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise by 230K after rising a strong 280K in May. Jobless claims edged lower to 267K in the reporting week down from 273K in May, consistent with a solid payroll print and falling unemployment. The softer expected gain in June reflects slower growth in private service-sector jobs, which previously jumped 256K—the third sharpest increase in the post-crisis period. By contrast we look for some improvement in goods-producing payrolls, led by a robust rise in construction jobs. Manufacturing employment, which grew by 7K in May, likely saw a similar rise in June as regional Fed employment indicators indicated continued growth but no signal of a significant acceleration. Employment in the mining industries likely continued to contract though the stabilization in the oil and gas rig count decline suggests a slightly more modest drop than in May. To note, our June NFP projection relies on limited data at hand as we await the June ISM manufacturing, ADP employment and Conference Board confidence releases. We expect the unemployment rate to fall back to 5.4% in line with the declining trend in initial claims among other survey indicators. The labor force participation rate likely slipped back to 62.8%. Following a 0.3% pickup in May, average hourly earnings likely rose 0.2% which may push on-year growth down to +2.2% YoY. Finally, the average workweek is expected to be unchanged at 34.5 hours.

Factory orders likely slipped 0.2% in May on a drop in durable goods orders. May factory orders are expected to fall 0.2% reflecting a 1.8% reported drop in durable goods orders. The May decline was driven by a plunge in aircraft orders; orders outside of transportation rose 0.5%. Orders for nondurables, the new data in the release, likely saw an increase in May in line with higher crude oil and commodity prices.