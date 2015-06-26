UBS for EUR/USD: Sell Into 1.1260

EUR/USD: "Should hold the recent range today.
Greek negotiations will continue Saturday morning and the 'final
deadline' is now set for early next week. It's obvious that everyone
involved is trying really hard to find a solution but it's also very
clear that there are plenty of difficulties. Keep it tight but favour shorts, selling rallies toward 1.1260 with stops at 1.1310."
GBP/USD: "With the Greek uncertainty continuing and no UK data out today, we would expect the pair to trade between 1.57 and 1.58. Play the range with close stops on either side."