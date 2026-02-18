MT4 vs MT5 for Automated Trading: Which Platform Is Better for EAs in 2026?

If you’re buying or running an EA, this question matters more than most traders think:
Should you use MT4 or MT5?
Not because one is “cooler”…
…but because your platform choice affects:
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what brokers you can use comfortably
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how stable your EA execution is
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what symbols you can trade
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how you test, validate, and scale
This post is evergreen and focused on what actually matters for automated trading.
Key Takeaways (Read This First)
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MT4 is simpler and still widely supported for Forex EAs.
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MT5 is more modern and better for multi-asset + advanced testing.
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Your broker and symbol choice can matter more than the platform.
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The best approach: pick the platform that matches your goals and keep it stable.
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If you want simplicity, run a small EA portfolio and scale with process (Axi Select).
The Real Difference: It’s Not “Which Is Better?” — It’s “Which Fits Your Use Case?”
Here’s the mistake people make:
They pick MT4 or MT5 because someone on YouTube said so.
The correct approach is:
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What do you trade? (Forex only vs multi-asset)
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Do you care about advanced testing?
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Which brokers do you want to run?
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Are you building a portfolio you will scale?
Let’s break it down properly.
MT4 Strengths (Why It Still Makes Sense)
MT4 is still popular because it’s:
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lightweight
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simple
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stable for many Forex workflows
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widely supported by brokers
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easy to run on VPS / low-resource machines
Best fit for:
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Forex-focused EAs
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traders who want “set and forget” simplicity
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people who don’t want extra complexity
If your goal is to run one or two Forex engines and keep life simple, MT4 is still a valid choice.
MT5 Strengths (Why Many System Traders Prefer It)
MT5 is generally better for:
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multi-asset access (Forex + metals + indices)
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more modern infrastructure
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more advanced strategy testing tools
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handling more symbols/feeds smoothly
Best fit for:
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portfolio trading across different markets
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traders running Gold + indices + Forex together
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people who care about a modern environment for system trading
If your plan is to build a small portfolio and scale it properly, MT5 often becomes the cleaner long-term base.
What Actually Impacts Your EA Performance (More Than MT4 vs MT5)
Here’s the part people ignore:
Platform choice is important, but execution environment is often bigger.
Broker execution affects:
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spreads (and spread expansion)
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slippage
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commissions
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order handling
So if you choose MT5 but run a poor execution setup, you’ll still lose expectancy.
That’s why I always pair platform choice with broker choice:
IC Trading (raw spreads / low trading cost):
https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone (broad EA compatibility):
https://bit.ly/4ophy72
A good EA needs a clean environment.
The Simplest Decision Framework (Pick This and Move On)
Use this rule to avoid analysis paralysis:
Choose MT4 if:
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you trade mainly Forex
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you want the simplest setup
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you want broad compatibility
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you don’t care about advanced testing features
Choose MT5 if:
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you trade Forex + Gold + indices
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you want a more modern system-trading environment
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you want better support for portfolio workflows
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you want to scale and keep the foundation long-term
Either can work.
The real killer is switching platforms every month and never building sample size.
The “Best of Both Worlds” Option (If You Want Zero Friction)
The most practical way to avoid regret is:
Use EAs available on both platforms.
That way you can:
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run MT4 on one broker if needed
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run MT5 on another
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test execution differences
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keep the same strategy logic
Here are two ProTrading EAs available on both MT4 and MT5:
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (74 USD)
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (74 USD)
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466
This is the simplest way to build a stable foundation without platform drama.
Why a Simple 2-EA Portfolio Works Better Than One “Perfect EA”
If you’re serious about consistency, don’t bet everything on one engine.
A small portfolio is harder to break and easier to survive psychologically.
A clean 2-engine structure:
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USDJPY trend (Forex behavior)
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Gold breakout (volatility behavior)
It’s simple, trackable, and scalable.
And it works best when executed in a proper broker environment.
Scaling Capital: Platform Choice Matters Less Than Process (Axi Select)
Scaling is not about finding “the best platform.”
Scaling is about:
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stable execution
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stable system
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stable risk control
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and a scaling model that rewards consistency
If you want a serious scaling path aligned with system trading, compare Axi Select:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
Most traders chase prop firm challenges because they’re loud.
System traders scale by building a process.
FAQ (SEO Boost)
Is MT5 better than MT4 for EAs?
MT5 is generally better for multi-asset and modern portfolio workflows. MT4 is simpler and still excellent for Forex-focused EAs. The best choice depends on your use case.
Can I run the same EA on MT4 and MT5?
Only if the developer provides both versions. That’s why dual-platform products are practical for long-term stability.
Does the platform affect my EA performance?
Sometimes, but broker execution (spreads/slippage/commissions) often impacts results more than platform choice.
Which platform is better for Gold EAs?
MT5 is often preferred for multi-asset workflows, but execution quality on your broker matters more than the platform.
What’s a smarter scaling path than prop firm challenges?
Compare Axi Select if you want a model aligned better with systematic trading:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
Quick Links
Axi Select:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
IC Trading:
https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone:
https://bit.ly/4ophy72
JPY Trend EA ProTrading
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466