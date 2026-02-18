Tool usage guide
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Tool usage guide

18 February 2026, 09:03
Indra Maulana
Indra Maulana
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Welcome to AstroTrade

The Premiere MetaTrader 5 Ecosystem for Professional Traders




Documentation Hub

Welcome to the AstroTrade Comprehensive Documentation Hub. This central resource guides you through every component of this advanced trading ecosystem. AstroTrade is an all-in-one suite for capital management, market analysis, and automation in MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify complex trading workflows.


Trade Panel  Advanced risk management, automated lot sizing, and interactive visual lines for modern chart execution. Click for more information
Position Manager
 Granular control over active trades, including per-ticket trailing stops and automated break-even logic.
 Click for more information
Global Close
 Emergency exit tools: one-click close for all positions, profit-only, or loss-only trades with zero latency.
 Click for more information
Trade History
 Deep dive into your trading performance with crystal-clear logs and net profit summaries.
 Click for more information
Smart Analytics
 Visual statistics for trade distribution, volume allocation, and net profit performance charts.
 Click for more information
Trend Automation
 Define visual trend line triggers and automate your entries based on breakouts or bounces.
 Click for more information
AI Assistant
 Conversational AI integration for market analysis, pattern identification, and trade advice.
 Click for more information
Telegram Bridge
 Stay connected with real-time notifications and full remote monitoring via the Telegram API.
 Click for more information
Event Console
 Real-time system logging for all background automation, trailing updates, and trade executions.
 Click for more information
Settings & Theme
 Personalize your workspace with High-DPI scaling, dark/light themes, and persistent configuration.
 Click for more information




Expert Input Settings

Default Risk (%)
 The default risk percentage per trade used for automated lot size calculations.
Max Allowable Risk (%)
 The safety threshold for risk percentage to prevent accidental high-exposure configurations.
Telegram Token
 Your unique Telegram Bot API token for establishing connection with the notification system.
Telegram Chat ID
 The numerical chat or channel ID where the system will send real-time trade reports.



#Tool usage guide