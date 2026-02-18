Tool usage guide

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Welcome to AstroTrade
The Premiere MetaTrader 5 Ecosystem for Professional Traders
Documentation Hub
Welcome to the AstroTrade Comprehensive Documentation Hub. This central resource guides you through every component of this advanced trading ecosystem. AstroTrade is an all-in-one suite for capital management, market analysis, and automation in MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify complex trading workflows.
|Trade Panel
|Advanced risk management, automated lot sizing, and interactive visual lines for modern chart execution.
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|Position Manager
|Granular control over active trades, including per-ticket trailing stops and automated break-even logic.
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|Global Close
|Emergency exit tools: one-click close for all positions, profit-only, or loss-only trades with zero latency.
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|Trade History
|Deep dive into your trading performance with crystal-clear logs and net profit summaries.
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|Smart Analytics
|Visual statistics for trade distribution, volume allocation, and net profit performance charts.
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|Trend Automation
|Define visual trend line triggers and automate your entries based on breakouts or bounces.
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|AI Assistant
|Conversational AI integration for market analysis, pattern identification, and trade advice.
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|Telegram Bridge
|Stay connected with real-time notifications and full remote monitoring via the Telegram API.
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|Event Console
|Real-time system logging for all background automation, trailing updates, and trade executions.
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|Settings & Theme
|Personalize your workspace with High-DPI scaling, dark/light themes, and persistent configuration.
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Expert Input Settings
|Default Risk (%)
|The default risk percentage per trade used for automated lot size calculations.
|Max Allowable Risk (%)
|The safety threshold for risk percentage to prevent accidental high-exposure configurations.
|Telegram Token
|Your unique Telegram Bot API token for establishing connection with the notification system.
|Telegram Chat ID
|The numerical chat or channel ID where the system will send real-time trade reports.