Tool usage guide

Welcome to AstroTrade

The Premiere MetaTrader 5 Ecosystem for Professional Traders













Documentation Hub



Welcome to the AstroTrade Comprehensive Documentation Hub. This central resource guides you through every component of this advanced trading ecosystem. AstroTrade is an all-in-one suite for capital management, market analysis, and automation in MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify complex trading workflows.

















Expert Input Settings





Default Risk (%)

The default risk percentage per trade used for automated lot size calculations.

Max Allowable Risk (%)

The safety threshold for risk percentage to prevent accidental high-exposure configurations.

Telegram Token

Your unique Telegram Bot API token for establishing connection with the notification system.

Telegram Chat ID

The numerical chat or channel ID where the system will send real-time trade reports.









