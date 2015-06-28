Bitcoin platform BitInka to be the first bitcoin platform in South America

BitInka, a Bitcoin platform that operates in Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia and Brazil will soon expand its services throughout Argentina, Colombia and Chile.



This company allows its users to convert or withdraw Bitcoin for many local currencies of South America, including the Peruvian Nueva Sol and the Argentinean peso. Nonetheless, through its international and instant Bitcoin exchange platform, the Bitcoin startup aims to penetrate mainstream Bitcoin adoption as well.



Pierna Caballero, the co-administrator of BitInka admits that in some countries where the company operates, people are educating themselves recently to use Bitcoin and they are realizing that is something very easy and also is a currency that people themselves control.

