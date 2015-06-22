Dollar surges vs rivals with Greece in focus; Opinions on Tsipras's fresh proposal mixed

The dollar edged higher against its rivals on Monday amid jitters surrounding Greece.

EUR/USD declined to 1.1347 losing 0.05%.

Peter Spiegel just twitted "Sounds like last night's mix-up in Greece submissions may scupper changes of deal today."



The European Commission's top spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: "The commission’s position.... is that the document received by the Greek PM represents a good basis for progress in the eurozone summit."

While European markets surged on hopes for last-minute deal, there still is nervousness about the uncertainty in Greece. As the Guardian has reported, Finland's Finance Minister does not expect any progress today.

"It seems to be a Monday where we have wasted a lost of air miles, as finance ministers and heads of state... I don’t foresee a breakthrough today”.

Belgium Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt expressed cautiousness as he needs to see what's exactly on the table, says current program remains "reference point".

Meanwhile, the pound dropped 0.39% with GBP/USD trading at 1.5826.

The greenback was higher against the yen and the Swiss franc, with USD/JPY up 0.51% to 123.34 and with USD/CHF rising 0.34% to 0.9206.

The Australian dollar also declined vs its U.S. peer, with AUD/USD at 0.7756.

USD/CAD slipped 0.11% to 1.2255.