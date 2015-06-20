Company which accepts 55 cryptocurrencies offers Canadian Dollar Fiat Settlements to all of their verified merchants

This payment processor according to the firm automatically sell their Bitcoin balances on Cointrader.net and settle via e-transfer or direct ACH transfer to their bank account. Additionally, here merchants can accept 55 different crypto-currencies using one of the 25 popular shopping cart plugin Coinpayments offers.



In a statement issued to media the company informs that Coinpayments has enabled merchants to instantly exchange one coin for another via Shapeshift.io, an API platform that provides instant Bitcoin and Altcoin conversion. Additionally, as US Dollar settlement will be available in the near future, a lot of customers are expected to benefit from it.



Talking at the event, President and CEO of Coinpayments Inc. Alex Alexandrov stated that he is loves crypto but recognizes that purchasing Bitcoin can be often a challenge. Therefore, according to him his is looking to make it super easy with the help of the solution that his company is going to offer for customers.



He admitted that very soon users will be able to simply buy Bitcoin online via Interac Online Checkout on the site via the partnership with Bluzelle.com. Additionally, he informed that the team is very excited to bring more people into the crypto world by breaking down barriers and allowing them to participate.



