Elliott Wave analysis: EURUSD Bullish Triangle

The first scenario to unpack is that the EURUSD is placing the finishing touches on a triangle masterpiece. This means the triangle is the ‘B’ wave of an A-B-C upward movement. If this is correct, then a ‘C’ wave would be a breakout to higher levels that begins from nearby levels.

Expanded Flat



The second higher probability scenario we’re watching is a smaller degree expanded flat correction that eventually works down towards 1.09-1.10.



Though this is a downward correction, wave relationships suggest prices could falsely break above 1.1375, but would likely hold below 1.1500. In essence, 1.1375-1.1500 becomes a false breakout zone. Under this scenario, an ensuing sell off drops to 1.09-1.10, but holds above 1.0815. Against the backdrop of a medium term up trend, 1.09-1.10 becomes a higher probability long entry.

Combining the Two Possibilities



One of the biggest challenges of the wave picture on the EURUSD is that until 1.1050 or 1.1500 is broken, the top two interpretations discussed above are still alive. Meaning, Elliott Wave uses deductive reasoning and that anything possible, though of low probability, is still possible. Once a wave count can be eliminated, then the picture cleans up.