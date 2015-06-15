Morgan Stanley: EUR/USD Elliot Wave technical analysis

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.15

Barclay: The Case For Staying Short EUR/USD Into FOMC (based on efxnews article)

"Markets will pay close attention to the tone of the FOMC statement on Wednesday and watch for hints on the timing of the first rate hike. Given the recent pickup in US consumption and labor market data, we think the Fed is likely to maintain its view that the winter slowdown was transitory and that the economy is likely to expand at a moderate pace. Indeed, the pace of job growth has picked up, with payrolls rising 280K in May, and the Fed’s LMCI has increased since the April meeting. Additionally, we expect the Fed to reiterate that inflation will gradually rise toward the 2% target in the medium term as the labor market continues to improve and inflation expectations remain stable," Barclays clarifires.

"Indeed, CPI data on Thursday, along with the latest import price data, should support our view that downward pressures on domestic core inflation from the lagged effects of USD appreciation will begin to wane going into the third quarter. As such, we continue to think the Fed is on track to hike twice this year (at the September and December meetings)," Barclays projects.

"Overall, we believe that the FOMC statements, along with CPI and other macro data, should support the USD," Barclays argues.

"Greek political uncertainty remains high, as the gap in negotiations between Greece and the Institutions remains substantial. The IMF is reported to have walked away from talks with Greek officials on Thursday because of the inability to find agreement on such issues as pension and tax reforms. Meanwhile, the economic and financial situation is continuing to deteriorate in Greece, with the state revenue shortfall having grown €1bn in May to reach a total of €2bn, and with the ECB having last week raised the limit on the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks by a further €2.3bn, to €83bn. The Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings will be held on 18 and 19 June, respectively," Barclays notes.