Dollar keeps strengthening, as markets await Fed meeting

On Friday the dollar was higher against its rivals, as markets awaited FOMC meeting due next week.



While currency strategists suggest chances of the rate hike next week are almost zero, they think the Committee is going to prepare markets for September hike.



Investors also awaited the release of U.S. consumer sentiment data later in the day.

Official data on Thursday showed retail sales rose 1.2% in May, while April and May readings were revised upward, improving economists’ expectations regarding second-quarter GDP.



The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow measure climbed to 1.9% after the retail-sales report, up from 1.1% before the data.



EUR/USD lost 0.50% to trade at 1.1204.



The single currency fell after the International Monetary Fund withdrew from Greek debt talks on Thursday as it accused Athens of failing to compromise over labor market and pension reforms.

Cable was also lower with GBP/USD losing 0.23% to 1.5483.

The greenback remained lower for the week against its main peers despite recent gains, being lower vs several emerging-market currencies like the Mexican peso and South African rand.

