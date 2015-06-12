Manufacturer of price index of Food & non of Energy (annual) - United States

The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor measures the average change in prices in the key US market by producers of commodities in all states for processing. IHP changes are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Sector: Industrial and Non-Industrial Activity

This Is Hight profit signal === >> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111863

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111924

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111987

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/112290