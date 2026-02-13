Cyber Scalping EA Guide and SET file

EA Trading Logic and Set File Information

This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a carefully optimized strategy designed to deliver stable and controlled performance. The provided set file is specifically configured for a 10,000 cent account balance and is included as part of the recommended setup.

The EA is designed to trade conservatively. In most cases, it executes no more than one trade per day, as the defined profit target is usually reached within a single trade. This prevents overtrading and helps maintain account stability.

The set file includes built-in profit management and safety controls:

$500 total profit pause — trading pauses automatically after reaching total profit target

— trading pauses automatically after reaching total profit target $500 profit per order close — each order closes at the defined profit level

These parameters can be fully customized and managed in the Inputs section of the EA, allowing you to adjust risk and profit levels according to your preferences.

Once the EA reaches the defined profit level, it will automatically pause trading to protect profits. Trading will then resume

automatically the next day, ensuring controlled and disciplined operation.

This EA uses a grid-based trading strategy, and due to the nature of grid systems, using a profit limit pause function is strongly recommended. This helps secure profits consistently and provides stable and reliable long-term results.

The system is designed to prioritize profit protection, controlled trading frequency, and account stability, making it suitable for traders who prefer a structured and disciplined automated trading solution.