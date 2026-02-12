Gold Vector Strategy: Complete setup and usage guide

Gold Vector Strategy v1.32 - Setup & Usage Guide

The setup is exceptionally easy! Version 1.32 is designed for a true "plug-and-play" experience. Simply choose a risk level that aligns with your personal capital management goals.

⚠️ SMART GMT SYNCHRONIZATION:

Live and Demo trading are automated. The EA automatically detects and synchronizes with your broker's server time. You do not need to adjust GMT settings for live trading!

[CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE UPDATED v1.32 SET FILES (.ZIP)]

GV v1.32 - 3% Risk - Conservative Shield (Multi-Filter): Engineered for maximum capital protection. This highly selective configuration activates almost all built-in safety features, including the MA trend filter, ATR volatility filter, Time filter, and Momentum Reversal (Snapback) protection, paired with an active time-based exit. It focuses strictly on the highest-probability setups with a 150-point trailing start to minimize market exposure.

GV v1.32 - 3% Risk - Safe Trend & Time (Tight Lock): Combines standard trend and scheduling protections with an extremely tight trailing stop (only 50 points distance). This configuration utilizes the MA filter, Time filter, and Spread filter to ensure entries align with market structure, locking in profits rapidly as soon as the trade moves 150 points in your favor.

GV v1.32 - 3% Risk - Buy Only (Bullish Trend): Statistically, Gold remains in a long-term bullish trend. This setting focuses exclusively on Buy breakouts, capitalizing on the upward trend to target a higher win rate.

GV v1.32 - 3% Risk - Precision Scalp (Tight Trailing): Uses a tighter trailing stop for faster trade execution. This configuration is designed to capture rapid, short-term market impulses and secure profits quickly, targeting a higher win rate with minimal exposure time.

GV v1.32 - 3% Risk - Security - Spread & News Filter: Focused heavily on safety. This configuration utilizes active filters to avoid trading during high-spread (high-cost) conditions and major economic news events (high volatility), protecting your capital from unpredictable spikes.

GV v1.32 - 1% Risk - Prop Firm (Stealth): Tailored specifically for prop firm challenges with stealth price randomization enabled to bypass copy-trading scanners. It features a controlled 1% risk per trade, with built-in protection parameters set to a 3% Daily Equity Drawdown and a 9% Max Total Equity Drawdown limit.

GV v1.32 - 5% Risk - Original Set: Contains the original default settings from the previous version of the EA for traders who prefer to continue running the classic setup.

Please note that configurations utilizing the spread filter can restrict or prevent trading if your broker's spread is frequently too high during breakout moments. It is highly recommended to backtest these settings using real ticks on your specific broker before running them on a live account.

Important Note on Risk Management:

The default 3% risk means a single Stop Loss results in a 3% loss of your total balance. You can manually adjust the "Risk Percentage" between 1% (Conservative) and 10% (Aggressive) based on your own tolerance.

⚠️ CRITICAL NOTE FOR BACKTESTING:

The automated time detection only functions in live trading. For historical testing in the Strategy Tester:

The strategy is optimized for the GMT+2/3 (DST) standard. If your broker uses this standard, keep "Manual Hour Shift" at 0.

If your broker's server time differs (e.g., Exness), you MUST set "Manual Hour Shift" to -2 (or the appropriate difference) to ensure accurate results.

⚠️ Critical Spread Warning:

To ensure profitability, you MUST use a RAW, ECN, or PRO account. If your broker's spread on XAUUSD is consistently above 30 points (3 pips) during normal market hours, your account type is unsuitable for this strategy

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I. Installation and environmental requirements

The Gold Vector Strategy requires the following environment for optimal performance:

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold). Supports weekend assets (Crypto) with the new update.

Timeframe: Any (The strategy's core logic is independent of the chart timeframe).

Account Type: ECN or RAW Spread account is highly recommended (Low spread is essential for breakout entries).

Environment: Fast and reliable VPS (Crucial for minimizing latency and execution time).

Minimum Deposit: $50 (with 1:500 leverage) or $500 (with 1:20 leverage). Lower leverage requires higher margin, but your absolute risk remains controlled by the Risk Percentage setting.

II. Detailed Settings Explanation

Important Note on Point Values:

The EA is fully compatible with 3-decimal digit brokers (e.g., 2025.505). It automatically detects the extra digit and scales your input values internally. You do NOT need to manually adjust these values for 3-digit accounts.

1. RISK & SIZE

This section is crucial for protecting your trading capital.

Use Risk % Lot Sizing: True = auto-calculates lot size based on balance, risk %, and SL. False = uses Fixed Lot Size.

Risk Percentage (%): The percentage of your account balance to risk on each new trade.

Fixed Lot Size: The fixed volume used for trades if risk-based calculation is set to false.

Stop Loss (Points): Maximum risk distance. Automatically adjusts relative to the actual fill price if executed with slippage or a gap, keeping your risk size exact.

Take Profit (Points): Target profit. Initially places pending orders with a temporary TP 5 times larger to prevent slippage activation, resetting it to your exact target once filled.

2. POSITION MANAGEMENT & EXITS

Advanced trade tracking and exit mechanisms to secure profits and reduce loss exposure.

Trailing Distance (Points): The distance at which the protective Stop Loss will follow the price once trailing starts.

Trailing Start (Points Profit): The minimum profit required to activate the Trailing Stop mechanism.

Trailing Step (Points): The minimum price increment required before the Trailing Stop updates, reducing server load.

Enable Time-Based Exit / Timeout: Automatically closes active trades if they become stagnant within a specific timeframe.

Max Trade Duration (Minutes): The maximum duration a trade is allowed to remain open under the Timeout filter.

Enable Momentum Reversal Exit / Snapback: Detects rapid price rejections against your position before trailing stop is hit, closing the trade at market to cut losses on false breakouts.

Time window to measure speed (Seconds): Calculation period used to analyze rapid adverse price acceleration.

Drop in points to trigger exit: The sudden price change against the trade within the time window that triggers the Snapback exit.

Close Trade on Extreme Slippage: Closes pending orders immediately if executed at an unfavorable price due to slippage.

Max allowed Slippage (Points): Maximum allowed difference between pending order price and actual fill price.

Use Max Drawdown Protection: Enables a hard safety limit based on your Initial Equity when the EA was loaded or MT5 restarted.

Max Total DD %: Total equity drawdown limit. If hit, the EA closes all trades and halts trading.

Use Daily Drawdown Protection: Enables a protective limit based on the equity recorded at the start of the broker day (00:00).

Max Daily DD %: Maximum daily equity loss limit percentage. Once hit, trading stops for the day.

Minimum Account Balance: The absolute minimum balance. The EA halts trading if balance falls below this.

3. ENTRY FILTERS & PROTECTIONS

Filters and conditions that govern how and when breakout orders are placed.

Enable Buy / Sell Direction: Toggles to allow the EA to place Buy or Sell breakout orders.

Enable Hedging Protection / One side active: Prevents opposite-side pending orders from triggering while a position is open, restoring them once closed.

Enable Volatility Filter / ATR-based: Dynamically filters out flat, low-volatility days or highly overextended, exhausted trend days.

ATR Period (Daily): Period used to calculate the ATR on the daily chart (Default is 14).

Min Range / ATR Ratio: Minimum daily range compared to ATR required to trade, filtering out low-liquidity days.

Max Range / ATR Ratio: Maximum daily range compared to ATR, preventing entries on exhausted trend days.

Enable Spread Filter / Parking: Shifs pending orders away (parks them) during high spread, restoring them once spread normalizes. CRITICAL WARNING: Do not modify settings while pending orders are active. Doing so resets internal memory, and parked orders may fail to restore. Delete pending orders manually before modifying parameters.

Max Spread (Points): The maximum spread limit permitted for placing or holding pending orders.

Safety Distance (Points): Distance used to temporarily shift pending orders during high-spread conditions.

Restore Delay (Seconds): Wait time after spread normalizes before moving parked orders back to their original entry price.

Enable Trend Filter / MA-based: Filters breakout entries to align with the dominant higher-timeframe trend.

Trend Filter Timeframe / MA Period / MA Method / Applied Price: Settings to configure the Moving Average used for trend filtering.

4. TIME & SESSION SETTINGS

Parameters for timezone management, trading days, pauses, and weekend assets.

Time Note: Reminder that live/demo uses auto GMT, while Strategy Tester requires manual adjustment.

Tester GMT Shift: Manual GMT offset used only in Strategy Tester. Set to 0 for GMT+2/+3 DST brokers; set to the exact difference (e.g., -2 for Exness) for GMT+0 brokers.

Trade Mon / Tue / Wed / Thu / Fri: Toggles to enable or disable trading on specific weekdays.

Trade Weekend / Crypto: Enables 24/7 trading over Saturdays and Sundays for cryptocurrency or weekend assets.

Enable Intraday Pause: Enables a daily recurring trading pause during specific hours.

Pause Start / End Hour & Minute: Precise start and end times (Broker server time) of the intraday pause.

Enable Early Friday Close: Closes all positions early on Friday to prevent weekend gap exposure.

Friday Close Hour: Server hour on Friday at which the EA closes trades and stops placing orders.

5. NEWS FILTER

Integrates with MT5 Calendar to halt trading during major news events (not functional in Strategy Tester).

News Note: Reminder that the news filter requires live chart data and a live connection.

Enable News Filter: Toggles the news-based trading pause on or off.

Currency to watch: The currency of interest for economic releases (e.g., USD).

Filter High / Medium Impact: Toggles to pause trading during high-impact or medium-impact releases.

Mins Before / After News: Pause duration before and after the scheduled release.

Draw Lines on Chart: Displays visual vertical lines on the chart at the times of news events.

Forecast Days: Number of days ahead the news scanner searches for upcoming events.

6. SPECIAL FEATURES

Advanced parameters for re-entry logic, prop firm rules, and compliance.

Enable 2nd Chance / Re-Entry after full SL: Allows the EA to re-place the breakout order once more per session if stopped out on a full SL, aiming to catch a secondary breakout.

Enable Prop Randomization: Modifies execution properties (slight price variations and unique comments) to avoid copy-trading scanners on prop firm accounts.

Max Entry Randomization: Maximum boundary (in Points) used for price randomization.

Auto-generate Unique Magic Number per Account: Dynamically assigns a unique, consistent Magic Number linked to your MT5 login to avoid prop scanner detection.

Enable Min Hold Time for Trailing: Delays trailing stop adjustments until a minimum duration has passed to comply with prop rules.

Min Hold Time for Trailing (Seconds): Minimum holding duration required before trailing modifications are allowed.

7. VISUALS & DASHBOARD

Controls for the graphical panel displayed on the chart.

Show Panel / Status / Warnings: Toggles to display the side panel, status bar, and central warnings.

Panel Position: Sets the side of the chart where the panel is displayed (Left or Right).

Colors (Background, Border, Title, Value, Label): Customization options for the visual dashboard.

8. SYSTEM SETTINGS