Support indicator for supply and demand trading

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An update is coming up on Monday: the broken zone will be visible for 5 more candles to be able to see them when changing charts for the broken zone alert!
Also the support indicator is ready , where you see trend direction general, momentarly trend direction, and distance since the trend started in pips and candles. Also important levels are added, yesterday high -low, asian high-low, daily open line.
Also the support indicator is ready , where you see trend direction general, momentarly trend direction, and distance since the trend started in pips and candles. Also important levels are added, yesterday high -low, asian high-low, daily open line.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99737?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page