ALL @bout FIBONACCI
Trading Systems

ALL @bout FIBONACCI

6 June 2015, 13:21
yudiforex
[Deleted]
4
294
fibo telescope that use Fibonacci retrechmen in motion or pattern formation chart pattern that will run, in this case we are able to map and detect movement chart .. very simple and very easy is to divide your windows with fibo mt4 archs, Fibo fan, oblique line, line horizontal and vertical line .. notice the picture.

setting all fibo with similarities in the picture, and notice the pattern .. then you will find an analysis over a period of one month to the next and even more .. good luck

see more : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434

Files:
fibo_telescope.jpg  151 kb
#analysis, Trend, signal, EU