ALL @bout FIBONACCI

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fibo telescope that use Fibonacci retrechmen in motion or pattern formation chart pattern that will run, in this case we are able to map and detect movement chart .. very simple and very easy is to divide your windows with fibo mt4 archs, Fibo fan, oblique line, line horizontal and vertical line .. notice the picture.
see more : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434
setting all fibo with similarities in the picture, and notice the pattern .. then you will find an analysis over a period of one month to the next and even more .. good luck
see more : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434
Files:
fibo_telescope.jpg 151 kb