ALL @bout FIBONACCI

fibo telescope that use Fibonacci retrechmen in motion or pattern formation chart pattern that will run , in this case we are able to map and detect movement chart .. very simple and very easy is to divide your windows with fibo mt4 archs , Fibo fan , oblique line , line horizontal and vertical line .. notice the picture.



setting all fibo with similarities in the picture, and notice the pattern .. then you will find an analysis over a period of one month to the next and even more .. good luck

see more : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434

