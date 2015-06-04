Non-Farm Payrolls: Goldman Sachs breaks down expectations

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.05 14:37

past data is 223K

forecast data is 222K

actual data is 280K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry. Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity.

==========

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 280,000 in May, and the unemployment rate was essentially unchanged at 5.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and health care. Mining employment continued to decline."

