Manual Traders: Validate your idea in seconds (DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5/MT4)
My Trading

23 December 2025, 18:03
Diego Arribas Lopez
Most manual traders don’t need “more signals”.
They need a fast, structured way to validate their own idea before pressing the button.

That’s why I released DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4).

The workflow (simple)

  1. You define the trade idea: BUY/SELL + Entry / SL / TP (drag lines or type values)

  2. Click Analyze

  3. You get:

  • Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended

  • Confidence score + clear reasoning

  • Suggestions to improve your levels

  • Multi-timeframe context + key levels (configurable)

Then you decide: take it, adjust it, or skip it.

✅ Not an automated EA — it doesn’t trade for you.
It supports your decision-making while you stay in control.

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159412
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159413


💰 Intro price: $97 until 26.12.2025 → then it updates to $197.

If you prefer fully automated AI trading, check DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (Automated EA).