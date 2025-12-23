Manual Traders: Validate your idea in seconds (DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5/MT4)

Most manual traders don’t need “more signals”.

They need a fast, structured way to validate their own idea before pressing the button.

That’s why I released DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4).

The workflow (simple)

You define the trade idea: BUY/SELL + Entry / SL / TP (drag lines or type values) Click Analyze You get:

Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended

Confidence score + clear reasoning

Suggestions to improve your levels

Multi-timeframe context + key levels (configurable)

Then you decide: take it, adjust it, or skip it.

✅ Not an automated EA — it doesn’t trade for you.

It supports your decision-making while you stay in control.



MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159412

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159413







💰 Intro price: $97 until 26.12.2025 → then it updates to $197.

If you prefer fully automated AI trading, check DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (Automated EA).