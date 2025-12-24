Multi-Account Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 – Advanced Risk Management & Weekend Trading Support





Managing risk across multiple trading accounts requires precision, flexibility, and full control. Without proper filtering and structured risk rules, replicated trades may expose accounts to unnecessary losses.





This professional trade replication system for MetaTrader 5 includes advanced risk management and trade filtering tools designed for experienced traders, account managers, and prop firm users.





Trade direction can be restricted by enabling Buy-only or Sell-only replication, ensuring full alignment with individual strategies or firm requirements.





Position sizing can be controlled using balance-based calculations, fixed lot sizes, or customizable multipliers, allowing each receiving account to maintain proportional risk.





Maximum position size limits prevent oversized trades from being replicated, protecting smaller or restricted accounts.





Day-based trading filters allow replication to be enabled or disabled on specific weekdays, helping traders reduce exposure during low-liquidity or high-risk sessions.





Pending orders can be replicated or ignored independently, giving full control over execution style.





Slippage and spread filters help avoid unfavorable entries during volatile market conditions.





Trades can also be filtered by Magic Number, allowing selective replication from specific strategies or Expert Advisors.





All risk controls and filtering rules are processed instantly without impacting execution speed or system performance.





A key advantage of this solution is its flexibility with trading days. Replication can operate on Saturdays and Sundays when enabled.





This makes it particularly suitable for cryptocurrency traders who operate during weekends on brokers that support crypto trading on Saturdays and Sundays.





As long as the broker is open and the instrument is tradable, trade replication continues to function normally without restrictions.





By combining strict risk management, intelligent trade filtering, weekend trading support, and real-time monitoring, this trade replication system delivers a secure, reliable, and professional multi-account trading environment.

