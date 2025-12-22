0
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester – Detailed Configuration Guide
This guide details every configurable input in the EchoTrade Expert Advisor (EA). Use this to fine-tune how the backtester interprets and executes the signals generated by the Data Generator app.
1. Trade Calculation Settings
These settings control how the size of each trade is calculated.
|Input Parameter
|Description
|LotSizeType
|Lot Calculation Method: Choose how lot sizes are determined.
- Fixed: Uses a constant lot size for every trade.
- RiskPercentage: Calculates lots based on account risk per trade.
- RiskFixedAmount: Calculates lots based on a fixed currency amount to risk (e.g., $50).
|FixedLots
|Fixed Lot Size: The lot size used if LotSizeType is set to Fixed.
|RiskPercent
|Risk Percentage per Trade: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (used if LotSizeType is RiskPercentage).
|RiskAmount
|Risk Amount per Trade: Fixed currency amount to risk per trade (used if LotSizeType is RiskFixedAmount).
2. Trade Execution & Strategy
Control how trades are managed after they are opened.
|Input Parameter
|Description
|TakeProfitMethod
|Take Profit Mode: Choose how TP levels are handled.
- FixedPoints: Adds a fixed number of points to the entry price.
- UseTP1: Targets the TP1 price parsed from the signal.
- UseTP2: Targets the TP2 price.
- UseTP3: Targets the TP3 price.
- SplitTrade: Splits the position into 3 separate trades targeting TP1, TP2, and TP3 respectively.
|DefaultTakeProfit
|Default Take Profit (Points): Used as a fallback if the signal does not contain a TP or if TakeProfitMethod is FixedPoints.
|DefaultStopLoss
|Default Stop Loss (Points): Used as a fallback if the signal does not contain a SL.
|MaxSlippage
|Max Slippage (Points): Maximum price deviation allowed during entry.
|UseTrailingStop
|Enable Trailing Stop: If true, the SL automatically follows price as profit increases.
|TrailingStart
|Trailing Start (Points): Profit required before trailing begins.
|TrailingStep
|Trailing Step (Points): Step size for moving the SL.
|TrailingDistance
|Trailing Distance (Points): Distance behind the current price to maintain the SL.
|MoveToBreakeven
|Move to Breakeven: If true, SL moves to entry after a certain profit.
|BE_Trigger
|Breakeven Trigger (Points): Profit required to trigger breakeven.
|BE_Offset
|Breakeven Offset (Points): Extra points secured above entry (e.g., to cover commissions).
3. Risk Management
Protect your account from excessive drawdowns.
|Input Parameter
|Description
|AccountCalculationSource
|Account Basis: Choose what balance to base calculations on (Balance, Equity, or FreeMargin).
|LossControlMode
|Loss Limit Mode: Loss limits calculated as a Percentage of account or a FixedAmount (currency).
|MaxTradesPerDay
|Maximum Trades Per Day: Limits total trades taken in a single day.
|MaxLossesPerDay
|Maximum Losses Per Day: Stops trading for the day after this many losing trades.
|MaxDailyLoss
|Daily Loss Limit ($): Maximum allowable loss per day before trading stops.
|MaxWeeklyLoss
|Weekly Loss Limit ($): Maximum allowable loss for the week.
|MaxMonthlyLoss
|Monthly Loss Limit ($): Maximum allowable loss for the month.
|LossExceedAction
|Action on Loss Limit: Defines what happens when a loss limit is hit (e.g., stop trading).
|DailyResetTime
|Daily Reset Time: Server time when daily counters reset (format: HH:MM ).
4. Time Filters
Restrict trading to specific sessions or hours.
|Input Parameter
|Description
|UseTimeFilter
|Enable Time Filter: Set to true to trade only during specific hours.
|StartTime
|Trading Start Time: Format HH:MM (e.g., "08:00").
|EndTime
|Trading End Time: Format HH:MM (e.g., "17:00").
5. General Settings
|Input Parameter
|Description
|BrokerUTCOffset
|Broker Server Time Offset: Difference in hours between broker server time and UTC (can be negative). Essential for aligning signal timestamps correctly.
6. Signal Data Source
|Input Parameter
|Description
|SignalFile
|Signal File Path: Path to the CSV file generated by the Data Generator.
Default: ETSB\signals.csv.
Do not change unless you have moved the file manually.
Tip: To reset all inputs to their factory defaults, click the "Reset" button in the Strategy Tester "Inputs" tab.