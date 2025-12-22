EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester – Detailed Configuration Guide

This guide details every configurable input in the EchoTrade Expert Advisor (EA). Use this to fine-tune how the backtester interprets and executes the signals generated by the Data Generator app.

1. Trade Calculation Settings

These settings control how the size of each trade is calculated.

Input Parameter Description LotSizeType Lot Calculation Method: Choose how lot sizes are determined.

- Fixed: Uses a constant lot size for every trade.

- RiskPercentage: Calculates lots based on account risk per trade.

- RiskFixedAmount: Calculates lots based on a fixed currency amount to risk (e.g., $50). FixedLots Fixed Lot Size: The lot size used if LotSizeType is set to Fixed. RiskPercent Risk Percentage per Trade: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (used if LotSizeType is RiskPercentage). RiskAmount Risk Amount per Trade: Fixed currency amount to risk per trade (used if LotSizeType is RiskFixedAmount).

2. Trade Execution & Strategy

Control how trades are managed after they are opened.

Input Parameter Description TakeProfitMethod Take Profit Mode: Choose how TP levels are handled.

- FixedPoints: Adds a fixed number of points to the entry price.

- UseTP1: Targets the TP1 price parsed from the signal.

- UseTP2: Targets the TP2 price.

- UseTP3: Targets the TP3 price.

- SplitTrade: Splits the position into 3 separate trades targeting TP1, TP2, and TP3 respectively. DefaultTakeProfit Default Take Profit (Points): Used as a fallback if the signal does not contain a TP or if TakeProfitMethod is FixedPoints. DefaultStopLoss Default Stop Loss (Points): Used as a fallback if the signal does not contain a SL. MaxSlippage Max Slippage (Points): Maximum price deviation allowed during entry. UseTrailingStop Enable Trailing Stop: If true, the SL automatically follows price as profit increases. TrailingStart Trailing Start (Points): Profit required before trailing begins. TrailingStep Trailing Step (Points): Step size for moving the SL. TrailingDistance Trailing Distance (Points): Distance behind the current price to maintain the SL. MoveToBreakeven Move to Breakeven: If true, SL moves to entry after a certain profit. BE_Trigger Breakeven Trigger (Points): Profit required to trigger breakeven. BE_Offset Breakeven Offset (Points): Extra points secured above entry (e.g., to cover commissions).

3. Risk Management

Protect your account from excessive drawdowns.

Input Parameter Description AccountCalculationSource Account Basis: Choose what balance to base calculations on (Balance, Equity, or FreeMargin). LossControlMode Loss Limit Mode: Loss limits calculated as a Percentage of account or a FixedAmount (currency). MaxTradesPerDay Maximum Trades Per Day: Limits total trades taken in a single day. MaxLossesPerDay Maximum Losses Per Day: Stops trading for the day after this many losing trades. MaxDailyLoss Daily Loss Limit ($): Maximum allowable loss per day before trading stops. MaxWeeklyLoss Weekly Loss Limit ($): Maximum allowable loss for the week. MaxMonthlyLoss Monthly Loss Limit ($): Maximum allowable loss for the month. LossExceedAction Action on Loss Limit: Defines what happens when a loss limit is hit (e.g., stop trading). DailyResetTime Daily Reset Time: Server time when daily counters reset (format: HH:MM ).

4. Time Filters

Restrict trading to specific sessions or hours.

Input Parameter Description UseTimeFilter Enable Time Filter: Set to true to trade only during specific hours. StartTime Trading Start Time: Format HH:MM (e.g., "08:00"). EndTime Trading End Time: Format HH:MM (e.g., "17:00").

5. General Settings

Input Parameter Description BrokerUTCOffset Broker Server Time Offset: Difference in hours between broker server time and UTC (can be negative). Essential for aligning signal timestamps correctly.

6. Signal Data Source

Input Parameter Description SignalFile Signal File Path: Path to the CSV file generated by the Data Generator.

Default: ETSB\signals.csv.

Do not change unless you have moved the file manually.

Tip: To reset all inputs to their factory defaults, click the "Reset" button in the Strategy Tester "Inputs" tab.