🌐 TRADE WARS & TARIFFS — HOW POLITICS DISTORT CURRENCY VALUE

23 December 2025, 16:20
Issam Kassas
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🌐 TRADE WARS & TARIFFS — HOW POLITICS DISTORT CURRENCY VALUE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💡 THE CORE IDEA

Currencies don’t move only because of economics.
They also move because of policy conflict.

When countries impose tariffs or enter trade wars, currency valuation becomes a political weapon, not a free-market outcome.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📊 WHAT ARE TARIFFS AND TRADE WARS?
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Tariffs are taxes on imported goods.
Trade wars occur when countries retaliate with tariffs, quotas, or restrictions.

Effects:

  • Higher import prices

  • Disrupted supply chains

  • Reduced trade volumes

  • Slower global growth

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚠️ WHY TRADE WARS MOVE CURRENCIES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Export Pressure
Tariffs reduce export competitiveness → trade balance worsens → currency weakens.

2️⃣ Growth Shock
Lower trade = lower GDP expectations → dovish central banks → weaker currency.

3️⃣ Currency as a Weapon
Countries may allow their currency to weaken to offset tariffs and regain competitiveness.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📉 REAL-WORLD EXAMPLES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🇨🇳 China–US Trade War

  • Tariffs imposed on Chinese exports

  • CNY weakened to absorb impact
    → USD/CNY trended higher

🇪🇺 EU–US Tariff Disputes

  • Industrial tariffs

  • Trade uncertainty
    → EUR pressured during escalation phases

🇬🇧 Brexit Trade Friction

  • Trade barriers with EU

  • Export uncertainty
    → GBP structural weakness

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📈 SECOND-ORDER FX EFFECTS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

  • Global risk-off sentiment

  • Commodity demand slowdown

  • Emerging market capital outflows

  • Safe-haven currency strength (USD, CHF, JPY)

Trade wars rarely stay local — they infect the entire FX market.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚙️ PRO TIP — WATCH THESE SIGNALS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

  • Tariff announcements and retaliation timelines

  • WTO dispute escalations

  • Export-heavy sector earnings

  • Currency “non-denial” language from officials

  • Sudden FX weakness without domestic data changes

These often signal policy-driven FX moves, not market-driven ones.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🚀 TAKEAWAY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Trade wars distort currency value.
They reduce growth, disrupt flows, and force currencies to absorb economic damage.

When trade becomes a battlefield,
exchange rates become shock absorbers.

In forex, tariffs don’t just tax goods —
they tax currencies.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
