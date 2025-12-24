I had no access to the MQL5 chat for a while.

During that time, I did something unusual: I stopped talking about AI trading and just... watched it run.

No posts. No explanations. No defending my approach. Just the signals running, the data accumulating, and the market doing what markets do.

Now I'm back. And I have clarity I didn't have before.

The 2025 AI Trading Reality Check

Let's cut through the noise.

Most "AI trading" products in 2025 are still fake. Same indicators from 2019 with a ChatGPT logo slapped on the marketing page. They can't show you live results because there are no live results to show.

Meanwhile, I've been running real AI integration—actual API calls to GPT-5.2, Gemini 3 Pro, and DeepSeek—on live accounts. Not backtests. Not optimized curves. Live money, live decisions, live consequences.

Here's what that looks like:

Alpha Pulse AI - Baseline Signal:

https://shorturl.at/79YD9



Alpha Pulse AI - Spotline Signal:

https://shorturl.at/ubG6e



Open them. Check the history tab. Look at the drawdown. See the trade-by-trade execution.

That's not a backtest. That's what happens when AI actually makes trading decisions in real market conditions.

What I Learned During the Break

Three things became obvious:

1. AI doesn't fix bad infrastructure

The best AI model in the world can't save you from a broker with 3-pip spreads on gold during London session. Execution matters. Spreads matter. Your broker matters.

I've tested dozens. These are the ones that actually work for AI trading:

IC Trading – For scalping and raw-spread strategies:

https://shorturl.at/SiS8B

Ultra-low trading cost. Raw spreads from 0.0 pip.

Fusion Markets – Ideal for small accounts and testing:

https://shorturl.at/GEMa6

Ultra-low cost. Perfect for first-time EA setups.

Pepperstone – Solid all-rounder:

https://shorturl.at/V41RY

Reliable global broker. Solid regulation.

2. Prop firms profit from your failures—there's a better way

I spent months watching traders pay $500 challenge fees, fail on day 8, pay again, fail again. The business model is designed for you to lose.

Then I found Axi Select.

No challenge fees. No paying to prove yourself. You trade, you perform, you get funded. The program makes money when you make money—not when you fail.

I'm using it myself: https://records.axiaffiliates.com/visit/?bta=41576&brand=axitrader

If you're tired of the challenge fee cycle, look into it.

3. Not everyone wants automation

This was the biggest insight.

Some traders don't want an EA making decisions for them. They want to stay in control. They want to click the button themselves. But they also know they second-guess entries, hesitate on good setups, and sometimes click "Buy" when every signal says "Wait."

These traders don't need automation. They need validation.

Introducing DoIt Trade Coach AI

This is the tool I built for manual traders: DoIt Trade Coach AI.

It's NOT an automated EA. You stay in control. You propose the trade—direction, entry, stop loss, take profit. Then the AI analyzes your setup and gives you:

A verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended

A confidence score with clear reasoning

Suggested improvements to your Entry/SL/TP

One-click execution when you're ready

Think of it as a second opinion before every trade. The kind of honest feedback that prevents the "why did I take that trade" moments.

It connects to the same AI providers as Alpha Pulse—GPT-5.2, Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, Grok, Qwen—but instead of automating your trading, it validates your decisions.

Intro pricing ends December 26th. After that, price goes to $197.

If you're a manual trader who wants AI support without giving up control, this is what I built for you.

Two Products, Two Trader Types

Here's how I see it now:

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI ($397) – For traders who want full automation. AI analyzes, AI decides, AI executes. You set the strategy via system prompts, then let it run. Best for those who want to remove emotions entirely and trust a systematic approach.

DoIt Trade Coach AI ($197 after intro) – For traders who want to stay in control but eliminate second-guessing. AI validates your ideas, suggests improvements, but YOU click the button. Best for manual traders who want a professional second opinion.

Both use real AI integration. Both connect to multiple providers. Both give you something the industry can't: actual intelligence in your trading process.

What's Next

I'm back in the MQL5 chat. I'll be posting updates, answering questions, and sharing what the signals are doing in real-time.

If you want to stay updated on AI trading developments, new features, and market insights:

Newsletter: https://doittrading.com/newsletter/

2025 proved that AI trading works—when it's real AI, with real integration, running on proper infrastructure.

2026 is about scaling what works and cutting what doesn't.

The signals are running. The proof is public. The tools are ready.

Your move.